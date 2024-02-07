The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) formalized a partnership on Tuesday by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Blue Economy with Premium Blue Economy Innovation and Investments Limited and the Porrima Foundation based in Gryon, Switzerland.

Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, endorsed the agreement on behalf of the institution, expressing a commitment to collaborate with relevant entities to promote the study and exploitation of Blue Economy opportunities within the university.

The Unilorin vice chancellor expressed his readiness to transform Unilorin into a hub for Blue Economy training in Nigeria to contribute its quota to the emerging field.

“The joint initiative between the University of Ilorin and its international partners signifies a crucial step towards advancing research, innovation, and practical applications in the realm of Blue Economy,” he said.

Prof. Egbewole hinted at the prospect of forming partnerships with universities outside Nigeria for research collaborations, as well as for the exchange of staff and students.

He emphasized that this global outlook reflects Unilorin’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and enriching educational experience for its community.

The vice chancellor stated that this initiative would position the institution as a catalyst for sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

“Blue Economy is something that is emerging, but we want to be part of it and we believe there is no harm in exploring and exploiting.

“We believe it is our resolve that this is doable, and we are ready to give it all that it takes, especially since it does not require us to put any money on the table,” he said.

Egbewole elaborated on Unilorin’s intention to utilize its expertise to generate ideas with the potential to yield tangible economic benefits.

More insights

Chief Tajudeen Karim, speaking on behalf of Premium Blue Economy Innovation and Investments Ltd, and the Porrima Foundation, expressed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has inaugurated a transformative partnership aimed at positioning Unilorin at the forefront of the burgeoning Blue Economy sector.

He commended the Federal Government for its commendable efforts in establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, indicating a significant recognition of the vast potential within the marine and emerging Blue Economy sector.

Karim highlighted that the partnership would entail the training of Unilorin students locally and internationally, along with engaging in practical economic activities such as utilizing resources like sugarcane, manure, and animal waste.

He further mentioned that in a few weeks, the collaboration would expand beyond academic endeavors to include the business aspect of the initiative.

Karim expressed optimism that Unilorin would establish a dedicated department focusing on marine and Blue Economy endeavors.