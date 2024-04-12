Tertiary education in Nigeria is an important component of the nation’s educational system, offering advanced learning opportunities beyond secondary schooling.

It encompasses universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other specialised institutions. Tertiary education plays a vital role in shaping the country’s human capital, fostering innovation, and driving socioeconomic development.

Nigeria boasts a diverse array of tertiary institutions, ranging from public universities to private colleges, each with its unique focus and strengths.

Public universities, funded by the government, often cater to a large student population and offer a broad spectrum of academic programs. Private universities, on the other hand, provide alternative options for students seeking specialised education or smaller class sizes.

Challenges persist within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, including inadequate funding, infrastructure deficiencies, and issues with quality assurance. These challenges can hinder the sector’s ability to meet the demands of a rapidly growing population and evolving job market.

Methodology

Nairametrics has utilised the Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings for the year 2024 in ranking top universities in the country. THE World University Rankings stand as the premier global benchmarks, evaluating research-intensive universities across key pillars: teaching, research environment, research quality, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Nairametrics presents the compilation of Nigeria’s top 10 universities for the year 2024.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta accommodates 17,433 students, maintaining a student-to-staff ratio of 26:5. It has a gender ratio of 52:48, with a 0% foreign student population. Interdisciplinary science research constitutes 30% of its academic endeavours.

University of Benin

The University of Benin hosts over 47,837 students, with a student-to-staff ratio of 25.8, while the female to male students’ gender ratio stands at 49:51. Interdisciplinary science research contributes to 25% of its academic output.

Afe Babalola University

Afe Babalola University enrols approximately 9,660 students, ensuring a close-knit learning environment with a student-to-faculty ratio of 10.7. The institution accommodates a 1% foreign student body, with a female-to-male ratio of 57:43. Interdisciplinary science research constitutes 30% of its academic pursuits.

University of Nigeria Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, caters to about 43,108 students, with a gender distribution of 46% female and 54% male. Each staff member attends to 11.7 students, and 1% of the student body comprises foreigners. Interdisciplinary science research contributes to 25% of its academic portfolio.

University of Ilorin

With a student body of 52,921, the University of Ilorin maintains a gender balance of 51% female and 49% male students. Its interdisciplinary science research efforts amount to 28%, while the student-to-staff ratio stands at 39.2.

Bayero University

Located in Kano state, Bayero University accommodates over 43,027 students, with a gender distribution of 35% female and 65% male. The institution does not have foreign students, and 27% of its academic endeavours involve interdisciplinary science research.

University of Lagos

The University of Lagos, a public research institution, has a student body of 41,048 students, with a gender ratio of 51% female and 49% male. Each staff member serves 27.5 students, and interdisciplinary science research accounts for 25% of its academic activities.

Federal University of Technology, Akure

With over 19,711 students, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, maintains a gender distribution of 26% female and 74% male students. Interdisciplinary science research constitutes 35% of its academic pursuits, with a student-to-staff ratio of 24.5.

University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan boasts a student body of 41,269 students, evenly split between genders. Each staff member caters to 19.7 students, and interdisciplinary science research makes up 19% of its academic portfolio.

Covenant University

Ranked as the top university in Nigeria, Covenant University accommodates 8,940 students, maintaining a gender ratio of 37:63. Interdisciplinary science research constitutes 37% of its academic endeavours, with a student-to-staff ratio of 17.5