The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Lagos State chapter, along with key players in the sector, have expressed concern over the rising cost of raw materials for egg production, which continues to drive up the price of eggs.

They further called on the Federal Government to intervene in order to stabilize the market.

Stakeholders highlighted that eggs, once the most affordable source of protein, are now becoming increasingly unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, the Chairman of PAN, Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, attributed the price hike to the soaring costs of raw materials for bird feed.

He said, “The price of a crate of egg keeps getting expensive because of the high cost of raw materials. Despite all the government’s support and the open window for the importation of maize, the prices of feeds are not even going down at all.”

“This is because other raw materials for the formulation of bird feeds are not being subsidised at all.”

“Although maize takes between 60 and 65 per cent of feed production, other materials are on the high side.”

“We still pay high prices for materials like soya, methylene, lysine and premix. So, the intervention of government has not even reflected at all on the price of poultry produce,”

The PAN chairman, Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, revealed that a crate of eggs now costs at least N5,000, with smaller sizes selling for N4,300 to N4,500.

He noted the strain on poultry farmers due to rising prices, despite a slight drop in maize costs.

Other stakeholders pointed to inadequate infrastructure, economic pressures, and environmental factors as contributing to the crisis in egg production and sales.

What you should know

The poultry industry is struggling with rising production costs driven by the increasing prices of maize, a crucial ingredient in poultry feed.

In an earlier report, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) had lamented the closure of more than 50% of its farms in 2023, citing industry challenges as the cause.

PAN Chairman, Mr. Mojeed Iyiola, emphasized that the shutdown of a large number of farms has made it difficult for poultry farmers to meet the growing demand for poultry products.

Iyiola stressed that consistent government support, particularly through subsidies for feed inputs, is crucial for the sector’s recovery and growth.