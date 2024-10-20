The canoe cuts through the murky waters of the Lagoon, guided by a young man standing at the rear, his long stick plunging deep into the black water as the vessel winds between wooden structures perched on stilts.

Other canoes drift past—some filled with women selling fish, others carrying children navigating their way across the settlement, and young men, still in their work uniforms, returning from jobs in the city.

The scene reflects the vast community that calls Makoko Waterside home.

As the canoe moves deeper, the realities of life here become more apparent. There are no flats—only one-room and two-room wooden structures, with most of them standing above the lagoon. On the rare patches of land, only a few buildings stand, but none provide the basic amenities. Residents must pay N100 each time they use shared facilities for bathing or relieving themselves.

“This place has been home to my people since the 19th century,” said Chief Victor Panke, the Baale of Adogbo 1 community. He explained that his connection to the Makoko Waterside settlement stretches back through generations of Egun fishermen who have called the area home since the 19th century.

For Monday Isaiah, a driver with a construction company and part-time plumbing contractor, Makoko is a reluctant refuge.

“I moved here three years ago when the rent in the city became impossible to afford,” he explained.

He noted that currently, a room costs N5,000 per month (N60,000 annually), while two rooms are N15,000 monthly (N180,000 annually). He also revealed that new residents to the waterside settlement are required to pay three years’ rent upfront for either option, along with additional fees ranging from N100,000 to N150,000 for damages, agreements, and agent commissions.

This Nairametrics feature explores the economic hardship that drives individuals like Isaiah into precarious living situations, alongside ongoing government efforts and expert recommendations to alleviate these struggles.

Lagos’ housing crisis: The struggle for affordable shelter

Makoko Waterside is one of many informal settlements in Lagos, a stark reflection of the city’s deepening housing crisis. Wooden homes precariously perched on stilts above the water serve as a last refuge for those unable to afford formal accommodation. Despite the harsh conditions, residents are still required to pay rent.

“A room now costs N5,000 per month, up from N3,000, and two rooms go for about N15,000,” Monday Isaiah, who moved to Makoko three years ago, explained.

Newcomers face even higher costs, having to pay three years’ rent upfront, along with additional fees for damages, agreements, and agents.

Shanties like those in Makoko are also common along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, with one notable settlement on Mobil Road near Ajah. Even in these makeshift homes, residents still have to pay rent. This is part of a broader issue, as families increasingly seek shelter in uncompleted buildings.

Tessy Opeyemi’s family, for instance, had no choice but to move into a roofed, uncompleted building with windows in Maya, Ikorodu, after her father lost his job and could no longer afford the rent in Ajah. “We cook outside, fetch water from our neighbors’ taps, and charge our phones at their homes,” she explained.

She noted that the rent for the uncompleted building is N180,000 per year, while comparable flats with amenities in the same area cost between N280,000 and N320,000.

The increasing number of people living in shanties and uncompleted buildings highlights the severity of Lagos’ housing crisis. Despite the poor conditions, many are still required to pay for these makeshift shelters, reflecting the rising economic hardship.

Federal Government efforts at addressing Nigeria’s housing crisis

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, stated that Nigeria needs to build 550,000 housing units annually, requiring an investment of N5.5 trillion over the next ten years to address the severe housing shortage. To tackle this deficit, he has formally requested an annual allocation of N500 billion from the Senate as part of the Renewed Hope Estates and Cities initiative.

Dangiwa emphasized the challenges posed by Nigeria’s rapidly growing population of 200 million, which is increasing at a rate of 2.5% each year. He referred to a report by PwC, revealing that 75% of Nigeria’s 42 million housing units are substandard, underscoring the urgent need for adequate housing.

He highlighted the significant gap between the government’s budget and the actual housing needs, noting that the requested N500 billion represents less than 10% of what is necessary to achieve the goal of 550,000 new units each year.

The Senate Committee on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development endorsed Dangiwa’s request, with Chairman Sen. Aminu Tambuwal assuring him of the committee’s full support for the Ministry’s housing goals. Vice Chairman Sen. Victor Umeh also supported the N500 billion allocation, highlighting the need due to the significant housing deficit, inflation, and foreign exchange challenges.

The federal government is implementing the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program to construct 50,000 housing units across Nigeria, including 1,000 units at each site in the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and 250 units at sites in the remaining 30 states.

Groundbreaking ceremonies have commenced for two Renewed Hope Cities in the FCT and Kano, along with twelve Renewed Hope Estates, totaling 6,612 homes.

Additionally, the Ministry of Housing is carrying out ongoing urban renewal and slum upgrading initiatives in over 26 locations nationwide, providing essential infrastructure such as roads, water, electricity, and streetlights.

Lagos State Government efforts

The Lagos State Government has recently intensified efforts to demolish shanties across the state to create a cleaner and safer environment. This initiative includes clearing illegal structures in public areas commonly used as squatter settlements, such as locations under bridges and abandoned government properties.

Notable demolitions have occurred in areas including the abandoned Ikoyi Towers, Ijora Under Bridge, Apongbon Under Bridge, Obalende Under Bridge, Osborne Under Bridge, and Dolphin Estate Under Bridge.

In a recent Executive Couch interview with Nairametrics, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced plans to convert these recovered public spaces for the benefit of citizens. The commissioner noted that these shanties pose security risks, as questionable characters are often found residing in them, leading to increased concerns for public safety.

He specified that the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) would be responsible for the proper utilization of these areas.

Wahab further emphasized that the existence of illegal shanties complicates the government’s ability to allocate scarce resources effectively.

Expert insights on the impact of shanties in Lagos

Engr. Babatunji Adegike, General Secretary of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers and Treasurer of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, spoke to Nairametrics about the profound effects of unregulated buildings on Lagos State’s infrastructure and environment.

He explained that these structures place significant strain on existing facilities and social services, such as roads, schools, and healthcare.

“Unregulated buildings disrupt urban planning and compromise the aesthetic integrity of the environment of Lagos State,” Adegoke asserted.

He noted that the lack of proper sanitary facilities in shanties can lead to unhealthy living conditions, posing serious health risks for residents. Additionally, Adegoke said that these unregulated spaces often become hotspots for social vices, further threatening community safety.

The risks extend to the structural integrity of surrounding properties. Adegoke emphasized that activities within these unregulated building structures can be difficult to monitor.

“If harmful chemicals are discharged, they can compromise the foundations of neighbouring structures,” he explained.

The potential for fire outbreaks is another concern, as flames can quickly spread, jeopardizing the stability of adjacent buildings.

To address these pressing issues, civil engineers have a vital role in advocating for the enforcement of town planning laws and promoting collaboration among government entities and stakeholders.

Adegoke emphasized the necessity of raising public awareness about the implications of unregulated buildings, particularly regarding health and safety. He noted that educating the community is essential for effectively tackling these challenges and ensuring a healthier, safer environment for all residents.

Outlook

As Lagos confronts a growing housing crisis, collaboration among government bodies, civil engineers, and community stakeholders is essential for effective solutions.

The ongoing demolition of shanties and illegal structures demonstrates a commitment to public safety but must be complemented by the development of affordable housing alternatives for those displaced.

The success of initiatives like the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program will hinge on adequate funding and strategic planning. Public awareness campaigns are vital.