The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has responded to allegations of forceful evictions of officers from the Falomo Police Barracks in Lagos following reports of media misinformation surrounding the barracks’ reconstruction.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a news conference in Abuja.

Contrary to claims that officers were abruptly displaced, the NPF clarified that no forceful evictions took place, as all occupants were provided with adequate notice, relocation assistance, and financial compensation.

Media claims

Recent reports suggested that police personnel stationed at the Falomo Barracks were forcefully evicted to pave the way for the barracks’ reconstruction.

Allegations of mistreatment and lack of adequate relocation support gained traction, sparking concern about police welfare.

Addressing these claims, the NPF stated, “There have been misleading reports regarding the ongoing reconstruction of the Falomo Barracks. We want to assure the public that no officers were forcefully evicted. Each officer was compensated with N2,000,000 for relocation, and they will continue to receive monthly rent allowances during the construction process.”

Barracks reconstruction plan

The NPF further explained that the barracks, which have long been in a state of disrepair, are undergoing a much-needed redesign to provide officers with modern, safe accommodations. The project, initially launched under former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali, is being carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and private sector partners through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a cooperative arrangement between a government entity and private sector organizations to fund, build, and manage public infrastructure projects. In this case, the NPF has collaborated with private investors to redesign and rebuild the Falomo Barracks. This model has been used successfully in Nigeria and around the world to upgrade infrastructure, including police housing.

Current IGP, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed the importance of enhancing officers’ living conditions, emphasizing that dignified housing is crucial for police welfare and service effectiveness. “The safety and well-being of our officers are top priorities. The reconstruction of Falomo Barracks is part of our broader vision to ensure our personnel live in dignified conditions,” IGP Egbetokun stated.

Global approach to police housing

The use of PPP models to rebuild police barracks is not unique to Nigeria. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have successfully implemented similar partnerships to modernize police infrastructure.

The NPF’s housing summit, held in April 2024, brought together stakeholders to explore sustainable housing solutions for officers nationwide.

“Globally, PPP models have proven successful in providing modern housing for police personnel, and we are adopting this approach to improve the lives of our officers,” the IGP added. Countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco have also followed this path, integrating private sector investment to address critical housing needs for law enforcement.

The NPF highlighted that a national review of police accommodations revealed that less than 25% of officers have access to suitable housing, with 90% of barracks nationwide being unsafe and in disrepair.

The urgent need for the reconstruction of these facilities, including Falomo Barracks, aligns with international standards and reflects the Force’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel.