The Nigerian Air Force expects to receive additional Trekker fighter jets by 2026 a statement from the Air Force Public Relations officer has revealed.

Chief of Air Staff Hasan Abubakar, led a delegation of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officials to Italy to finalize the acquisition of fighter jets and helicopters from aerospace company Leonardo S.p.A.

The delegation, which included representatives from the Ministries of Defence and Finance, secured the purchase of 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 additional AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

In a statement by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, on Sunday in Abuja.

Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has already acquired two AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

He noted that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made a strategic visit to Leonardo’s headquarters in Rome, where he held discussions with top executives to strengthen a long-term partnership between the NAF and the company.

Abubakar also inspected the first batch of six M-346 jets, with three nearing completion, and assessed key support systems aimed at enhancing the NAF’s operational capacity.

He said, “In the Review Meeting, the CAS received updates on the delivery schedules, confirming that the first three units of 24 M-346 aircraft to be built for Nigeria are expected by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries running until mid-2026.”

“Meanwhile, with 2 Trekkers already acquired, the additional 10 are expected by early 2026.”

“The CAS recommended the establishment of a Programme Management Office to oversee the collaboration and ensure smooth project implementation.”

“He also stressed the need for a maintenance hub in Nigeria to provide long-term support, especially for the M-346 fleet,”

The NAF spokesman reported that the firm’s Aircraft Division conducted an aerial demonstration of the M-346 to highlight its advanced capabilities during the visit. He explained that the M-346, designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, would significantly enhance Nigeria’s air combat capabilities.

He also noted that the AW-109 would reinforce combat support roles such as Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), tactical airlift, and Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC), among others.

The spokesman added that the acquisitions of the M-346 and AW-109 Trekker are critical steps in renewing the NAF’s fleet, aligning with the CAS Command Philosophy, which aims to transform the NAF into a more agile and resilient force by optimizing its structure and capabilities for improved operational effectiveness.

Insecurity across Nigeria and defence spending

The Federal government has been spending heavily on Defence and security in the last few years to combat the security threats across the nation. In the 2024 fiscal year, Nigeria budgeted N3.3 trillion to the defence sector.

In the Northeast, Boko Haram insurgency threatens the peace but the group has been severely decimated in the last decade.

However, bandits threaten economic activities mainly farming in the Northwest, especially Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states.

Furthermore, across the South, kidnapping and secessionist movements in the South East have destroyed business activities while in the Niger Delta, crude oil production has remained low due to theft