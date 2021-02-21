BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force announces names of officers who died in plane crash

The Nigeria Air Force on Sunday announced the names of officers who died in the Beechcraft Kingair B350i plane crash.

The military aircraft which crashed earlier today was returning to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure while on its way to Minna.

The disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters and signed by its Director for Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

The names of the officers include Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System specialist).

Others included Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS specialist), Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Details later…