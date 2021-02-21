Business
BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force announces names of officers who died in plane crash
The Nigeria Air Force has identified the officers who died in the Beechcraft Kingair B350i plane crash in Abuja.
The Nigeria Air Force on Sunday announced the names of officers who died in the Beechcraft Kingair B350i plane crash.
The military aircraft which crashed earlier today was returning to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure while on its way to Minna.
The disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters and signed by its Director for Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
The names of the officers include Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System specialist).
Others included Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS specialist), Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).
UPDATE ON AIR ACCIDENT INVOLVING NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT https://t.co/AqvN52F7G8 pic.twitter.com/Rbjtg45Rj9
— Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) February 21, 2021
Update: Abuja crash: Chief of Air Staff orders immediate investigation, reveals 7 lives were lost
CAS Amao has ordered an immediate investigation into the Abuja aircraft crash of Sunday.
The Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the aircraft crash that took place on its place on its way to Abuja on Sunday.
This was disclosed by Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF via his Twitter handle on Sunday.
Contrary to the initial report that stated that six personnel were on board, Daramola disclosed that it was seven people on board and they all died in the crash.
He tweeted, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.
“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”
AIRCRAFT ACCIDENT
This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash
— Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) February 21, 2021
Sachet water sellers make brisk business due to dry weather
Pure water hawkers are enjoying increased sales as a result of the sudden dry weather.
Hawkers of sachet water, otherwise known as pure water, are presently enjoying quick and increased sales in the Enugu metropolis with the rising demand for the product due to increasing dry weather.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), most of the hawkers have as a result, raised their daily purchases to meet the increased demand.
While some of the hawkers, who were interviewed, admitted there was a boost in daily sales of the commodity, they attributed the high patronage to customers’ urge to quench their thirst following the severe and harsh weather conditions.
READ: Lagos cautions residents on release of water from Oyan dam, warns of flood disaster
What the sachet water hawkers are saying
During the interview, Mrs Uju Okoye, a dealer in sachet water, said that the dryness of the weather had made many people to demand for sachet water, thereby, increasing her daily sales.
Okoye said, “I hardly finished three bags of water in a day some weeks back, but now l sell between 10 and 15 bags daily.
“The sudden dry and harsh weather we are experiencing now necessitated the increase in sachet water patronage.’’
On her part, another sachet water hawker, Miss Amanda Onyia, said that the harsh weather provided her an opportunity to make some money to assist her aged parents.
She said, “l sell between seven and 10 bags of sachet water before 6 p.m. daily due to its high demand. Buying books that I use in school is not a problem at the moment for me and my aged parents.’’
READ: Dangote makes about N2.47bn from cement sales every day
What you should know
- Nigerians woke up to unusual harmattan weather in the third week of February across the country.
- The harmattan season, which usually occurs in Nigeria between the end of November and January is characterized by dry weather and dusty wind which blows from the Sahara Desert over West Africa into the Gulf of Guinea.
- Climate and health experts have expressed concerns on the negative effects of low harmattan observed in the country, which they regard as an unfolding long-term consequence of global climate change which Nigeria has to deal with in the future.
