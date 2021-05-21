Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru has been killed in a plane crash.

According to reports, Attahiru and other military chiefs were on the plane befoe it crashed somewhere in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed in a statement that there was an accident involving one of its aircraft in Kaduna but did not go into details.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement signed by Edward Gabkwet, the force’s Director of Public Relations and Information read.

An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon. Edward Gabkwet

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

21/5/21 pic.twitter.com/N01V2M6qUc — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) May 21, 2021

More details later…