President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers for their losses after the Military Beachcraft 350 aircraft crashed in Kaduna on Friday.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina via a statement issued and shared by Garba Shehu, another Presidential-aide via his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

“The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as ‘heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.’”

While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President added that the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters on Friday said bad weather was responsible for the crash of a Nigerian Air Force Beachcraft 350 aircraft at the Kaduna International Airport.

The crash claimed all 11 souls onboard including the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

In a statement signed by DHQ Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, the DHQ said the sacrifices of the departed heroes will not be in vain.

The statement was titled, ‘Armed Forces Of Nigeria Loses Chief Of Army Staff And Ten Others In Air Mishap.’

It read, “It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 Hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in company of his entourage, who were on official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap.

“The unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather.”

The statement also said that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to further probe the accident.

What you should know about the crash

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, was been killed in a plane crash on Friday, May 21, 2021, according to Nairametrics.

According to reports, Attahiru and seven other military chiefs were on the Military Beachcraft 350 aircraft before it crashed somewhere in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed in a statement that there was an accident involving one of its aircraft in Kaduna but did not go into details.

“An air crash involving @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement signed by Edward Gabkwet, the force’s Director of Public Relations and Information read.