Buhari suspends NPA MD, Hadiza Usman, approves investigative probe panel
President Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of the MD of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Usman.
The suspension of Usman is to allow the panel of inquiry which is to be set up by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, to investigate the management of the agency to effectively carry out the task.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, through some tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Shehu pointed out that the suspension follows the approval of the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The statement from Garba Shehu reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).
The President also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.
The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary. Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.”
Financial autonomy: Judiciary staff union strike to end soon – FG
The Minister stated that the Unions would take up the FG’s offers to their National Executive Committees (NEC).
The Nigerian Government says the strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) over judicial financial autonomy would end soon.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige after a meeting between the FG and the Unions in Abuja on Thursday. The Minister added that the Unions would take up the FG’s offers to their National Executive Committees (NEC).
What the Minister is saying
“A lot of work went in. We have exchanged briefs with JUSUN and PASAN.
They have their demands, which they had earlier submitted. The government has given counter offers and properly addressed the burning issue of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary,” Ngige said.
“We expect them to work on the documents from tomorrow and if they are satisfied, they should inform us.
And you know that when they are satisfied, the logical thing is to call-off the industrial action. So, we are to receive their views on the government offer by Tuesday morning,” he added.
Ngige urged the unions to resume work in courts and state houses of assembly citing that “We cannot also operationalise them when the courts are closed and heads of courts are not allowed into the courts or their offices.”
He added that the FG had provided documentation and statistics for the state houses of assembly to make appropriate laws and begged the Unions to open the courts and state houses of assembly.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) announced their strike with the closure of Federal High Courts in different states across the nation. The union said the purpose of the strike was to draw attention to the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s Judiciary.
Governors’ Forum Conference of Speakers of State Legislature and other governance stakeholders also announced that they reached a resolution over the implementation of financial autonomy for State Legislature and Judiciary.
“The issue is about implementation. There has been no objection from governors on judicial and legislative autonomy.
“As a matter of fact, it would not have passed if governors were not in support in the first instance. So, that issue has been fully and holistically addressed,” Kayode Fayemi said.
Insurance companies paid N4 billion in claims after EndSARS protests – NIA
The NIA chief assured that some insurance operators were still working to settle genuine claims as most claims from insured businesses had been paid.
The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) says Insurance companies paid N4 billion in claims to over 2000 businesses affected by the aftermath of the EndSARS protest after hoodlums took to the streets.
This was disclosed by Mr Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, NIA, on Thursday in Lagos.
The NIA chief assured that some Insurances operators were still working to settle genuine claims as most claims from insured businesses had been paid.
“The number of insured businesses that were affected at the last count was about 2,000 insured loss and the industry has settled N4 billion claims out of N4.5 billion in respect of the #EndSARS protests.
Once they are documented and completed, we have the commitment of our members that the claims will be paid timely,” he said.
He added that the association would continue ensuring members pay genuine claims to clients.
What you should know
Recall Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
