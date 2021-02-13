Lagos says transport operators, drivers, conductors, others must get accredited

The Lagos State Government has asked all Transport Operators within the state to get accredited at the Public Transport and Commuter Service Department (PTCS) of the Ministry of Transportation.

The exercise is to help further promote the safety and security of drivers and passengers in the commercial transport system.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement that was issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and signed by the ministry’s Director Public Transport and Commuter Services, Mr Ajewole Ashaolu, on Friday, February 12, 2021.

In the statement, Ashaolu stated that the accreditation was vital for the procurement of Vehicle Body Tag, Driver’s Badge, Stage Carriage Permit and Terminal Access Permit as part of documents required for operation within the metropolis.

Ashaolu explained that all commercial passenger vehicle operators, owners, drivers and conductors, as well as Mini-buses, Tricycles, all Commercial buses, E-hailing and regular cabs are required to get accredited to legitimise their operations as well as enhance public trust.

He further disclosed that the exercise will hold continuously at the Directorate of Public Transport and Commuter Services, Block 3, Building of Code of Conduct Bureau, opposite the Police College, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja, adding that this documentation is mandatory for operators.

The statement also appealed to stakeholders in the public transport sector to participate in the exercise to avoid enforcement measures by the State Government.

What this means

This exercise that is being carried out by the Lagos State Government, appears to be geared towards providing a more secured environment for residents, by having records of transport operators, drivers and others in the state for better monitoring.

This is as some commuters have gone through harrowing experiences with some criminal elements among the commercial vehicle drivers and conductors.

This could also be a revenue generation drive by the state government as the registration could likely come with a fee to be paid by these stakeholders.