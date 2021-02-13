Oxford University to start its Covid-19 vaccine trial on children for the first time

The University of Oxford will begin a study to assess the safety and immune response of the Covid-19 vaccine that it has developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca on children for the first time.

This is seen as a potentially key step in ending the coronavirus pandemic which has devastated the global economy.

According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by the University of Oxford through a statement on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The University in its statement said the trial plans to enrol 300 children aged 6 to 17, to determine if the vaccine is effective on them.

The first vaccinations are expected to take place this month, with as many as 240 children receiving the coronavirus vaccine and the remainder a meningitis shot, which should produce similar side effects. A larger trial involving thousands of children is expected to be conducted by Astra in the United States later.

What the Lead Investigator on the trial is saying

The Lead Investigator on the trial, Andrew Pollard, at an interview with Bloomberg said, ‘’The phase II study will take place at three cities across the U.K. — London, Southampton and Bristol — and assess the safety and immune responses in children. Investigators will test the shot on kids aged 12 to 17 first before moving to the younger age group, with initial data expected by summer.’’

He said the study will look at two dosing regimens one month and three months apart.

Going further, Pollard said, ‘’We planned to conduct child trials from the beginning to make sure that we had the greatest opportunity for access across all ages to the vaccine. I’m absolutely delighted that today we’re launching the pediatric trials after this long road that we’ve been on.”

What you should know