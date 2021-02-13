Coronavirus
Oxford University to start its Covid-19 vaccine trial on children for the first time
The University in its statement said the trial plans to enrol 300 children aged 6 to 17, to determine if the vaccine is effective on them.
The University of Oxford will begin a study to assess the safety and immune response of the Covid-19 vaccine that it has developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca on children for the first time.
This is seen as a potentially key step in ending the coronavirus pandemic which has devastated the global economy.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by the University of Oxford through a statement on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
The University in its statement said the trial plans to enrol 300 children aged 6 to 17, to determine if the vaccine is effective on them.
The first vaccinations are expected to take place this month, with as many as 240 children receiving the coronavirus vaccine and the remainder a meningitis shot, which should produce similar side effects. A larger trial involving thousands of children is expected to be conducted by Astra in the United States later.
What the Lead Investigator on the trial is saying
The Lead Investigator on the trial, Andrew Pollard, at an interview with Bloomberg said, ‘’The phase II study will take place at three cities across the U.K. — London, Southampton and Bristol — and assess the safety and immune responses in children. Investigators will test the shot on kids aged 12 to 17 first before moving to the younger age group, with initial data expected by summer.’’
He said the study will look at two dosing regimens one month and three months apart.
Going further, Pollard said, ‘’We planned to conduct child trials from the beginning to make sure that we had the greatest opportunity for access across all ages to the vaccine. I’m absolutely delighted that today we’re launching the pediatric trials after this long road that we’ve been on.”
What you should know
- The 2-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a vaccine for the world because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals.
- The trial of Covid-19 vaccines on Bottom of Form children began at the end of last year after the safety and efficacy concerns of the frontrunner vaccines had been established in adults.
- Pfizer Inc., which has an approved vaccine for people aged 16 and over, completed enrollment for its trial of 12-to-15-year-olds last month with more than 2,000 children tested. Moderna Inc. is also conducting the trial of its vaccine on teenagers and Johnson & Johnson is expected to start child trials soon.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Nigerian variant identified in British Columbia
British Columbia health officials say they’ve identified another COVID-19 variant believed to be linked to Nigeria.
British Columbia health officials say they’ve identified another COVID-19 variant believed to be linked to Nigeria.
Speaking at a news conference in Vancouver, Canada, a top doctor in B.C, Dr. Bonnie Henry said a recent case has been confirmed to be a variant associated with travel to Nigeria.
Dr. Henry says 29 cases are related to a variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 17 are associated with South Africa and the latest one involves a person who travelled to Nigeria and returned to the Interior Health region.
READ: Britain struggles to contain Covid mutations
This variant, labelled B.1.525, is new to the province, and the case is the first to have been confirmed in Canada.
B.C. Centre for Disease Control also has 29 cases related to a variant first identified in the United Kingdom and 17 associated with South Africa.
“We aren’t entirely clear yet whether this variant also has increased transmissibility or causes more severe illness, but our lab team is working with their counterparts across the country and internationally to get a better understanding of what this can mean,” Dr. Henry said.
She said the person is isolating after travelling to Nigeria, and that health officials aren’t aware of any transmission. She announced this new-to-the-province variant after explaining that the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has been working with provincial labs to conduct what she called “ongoing surveillance.”
“The purpose of this surveillance is to help health officials understand how many people have these variants,” she said.
READ: AstraZeneca in frantic move to adapt its Covid vaccine as South Africa suspends rollout
What you should know
- Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in several parts of the world during this pandemic.
- A variant identified as B.1.1.7 with a large number of mutations was discovered in the United Kingdom (UK) with a large number of mutations in the fall of 2020.
- Another variant called B.1.351 emerged independently in South Africa. Cases caused by this variant have been reported in the US at the end of January 2021.
- In Brazil, a variant called P.1 emerged that was first identified in travellers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan, in early January.
Coronavirus
20 African nations queue up for COVID-19 vaccines from AU
African Union team has disclosed that up to 20 countries have lined up for COVID-19 vaccines.
The African Union (AU) has confirmed that it has received forms from 20 nations outlining their intentions to buy about 200 million shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, as financial arrangements are still being finalized with the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank).
The disclosure was made by Dr.John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC), during an online briefing, according to the news report by Bloomberg.
Dr. Nkengasong asked, “African countries to proceed with dispensing the AstraZeneca shot if they have not reported widespread circulation of the new variant known as 501Y.V2.
“Those countries that had detected the strain — South Africa, Botswana, Comoros, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique — should accelerate their preparedness to introduce all vaccines that have received emergency-use authorization.
“Africa CDC will support all countries on the continent to expand their genome sequencing surveillance capabilities so that “we better understand the lay of the land with respect to the new variants.”
What you should know
- The AU’s African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team initiative is intended to complement the international vaccine financing initiative Covax in 600 million doses to Africa by the end of 2021.
- Africa has lagged behind in the global race of dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine shots.
- The vaccine rollout in South Africa was suspended as the result of a small study indicated that the shots developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford were not quite effective for the new strains.
- A World Health Organisation panel has recently underlined the benefits of continuing to use the AstraZeneca vaccine even in variant-hit areas.
- AstraZeneca Plc has pledged significant supplies to Covax and noted that their vaccines are quite cheaper and easier to deploy than others that need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.
- Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, the Gambia and Nigeria have reported the spread of a different strain that was first identified in the UK and is also causing concern.
- African countries have been requested to produce data on the safety and efficacy of vaccines on populations that have these variants so that decisions on which shots are best for which countries can be ascertained before mass inoculations are rolled out.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]