….Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting African SMEs

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced that it will once again be sponsoring this year’s edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair(LITF).

This marks the sixth consecutive year, where UBA will be the official financial partner of this all-important event.

The LITF – which is the 38th edition – is organised annually by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and is scheduled to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, between November 1st to 10th, 2024.

At a press briefing held at the Commerce House, Lagos on Wednesday, the Vice President, LCCI, Akinbo Akin Olugbade, applauded UBA for its continued support of the fair and SMEs in Africa.

While addressing key stakeholders, press-men and other partners at the event, he said, “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our reputable sponsor, UBA, for their unwavering support and commitment to the success of this fair. Their contributions have been invaluable, and we are truly appreciative of your partnership “

He took time to speak on the exceptional opportunities this year’s edition will offer to SMEs, business owners and advertisers, adding that these benefits include improved networking possibilities and promotion of international trade amongst others.

UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Babatunde Ajayi, highlighted the bank’s strengthened commitment to supporting African businesses, announcing a substantial $6 billion loan facility dedicated to SME development.

He said, “Our six-year partnership with LCCI has been tremendously successful because our missions align perfectly,” said Ajayi. “We are focused on providing our customers with comprehensive market access and seamless transaction capabilities through our extensive retail presence and digital platforms which will be made available at the fair.”

Ajayi noted that the bank’s support will extend beyond traditional banking services, as they will offer direct customer engagement opportunities, payment collection and repatriation services for African exhibitors and advanced digital banking platforms for efficient transactions.

The collaboration between UBA and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry to host the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair presents a major opportunity for SMEs to expand, connect, and explore new possibilities which could stimulate economic growth and play a key role in Nigeria achieving its $1 trillion economy mark

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.