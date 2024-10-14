Canada’s next Child Benefit (CCB) payment will be issued to eligible Canadian residents on October 18th, 2024, instead of the usual 20th.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), families can anticipate slightly higher payments due to an increase that took effect in July 2024, helping parents manage rising costs.

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free payment for families with children under 18 years old as it helps support families, especially those with lower incomes.

Introduced in July 2016, the CCB replaced older programs like the Canada Child Tax Benefit and the Universal Child Care Benefit.

The payments, as seen, are adjusted each year for inflation to assist families with rising living costs.

Upcoming CCB Payment Dates in 2024

Reports confirm that the next payment date is October 18th, 2024. Normally, payments are issued on the 20th of each month; however, if this date falls on a weekend or public holiday, payments are made on the preceding business day.

The following payment dates for 2024 are November 20th and December 20th.

Families can expect the following maximum annual benefits:

Up to $7,787 per child under 6 (approximately $648.91 per month).

Up to $6,570 per child aged 6-17 (approximately $547.50 per month).

INC reports that payment amounts may vary based on the adjusted family net income and the number of children.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to qualify for the CCB, applicants must meet specific criteria:

The child must be under 18 years old.

The parent or guardian must be a Canadian resident for tax purposes. This includes Canadian citizens, permanent residents, protected persons, and eligible temporary residents, such as international students and work permit holders.

They must have lived in Canada for at least 18 months, and their permit must not state “does not confer status” in the 19th month.

The benefit amount is also based on the family’s income from the previous tax year.

It is essential to file a tax return, even for newcomers, to avoid delays in payment.

How to Apply

According to INC, new immigrants and temporary residents can apply for the CCB if they meet the necessary requirements. The application process involves:

Registering a New Birth: If a child is born in Canada, parents should register the birth with their province or territory, which often triggers the CCB application automatically.

Applying Online: If the child was not born in Canada or a manual application is needed, families can apply via the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) My Account portal.

Providing Documentation: Required documents include proof of residency, the child’s birth certificate, and income details from the previous year.

Tips To maximize CCB payments

Families should:

File Taxes On Time: The CRA uses tax returns to determine payment amounts. Late filing can lead to delays or reduced benefits.

Report Income Changes: Notify the CRA of significant income drops, as this may increase CCB payments.

Stay Informed: Monitor any changes to the CCB program that could affect benefit amounts.