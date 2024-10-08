Nigeria and Brazil are in advanced discussions to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), which aims to establish direct flights between the two countries.

This development was revealed by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo via his official X (formerly Twitter) account following high-level meetings with the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, on Monday.

The discussions mark a key step in enhancing air connectivity between Nigeria and Brazil, following a February 2024 agreement between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Addis Ababa to establish direct flights between both countries.

“Earlier today, I commenced high-level discussions with the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and initiate direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

“This strategic meeting stems from the mutual interests shared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a meeting in Addis Ababa in February 2024, where both leaders agreed to reinitiate the BASA arrangement, recognizing the cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and Brazil,” Keyamo’s tweet read.

The direct air route is set to enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries, strengthening their bilateral ties.

This effort aligns with the Aviation Minister’s June 2024 announcement that Nigerian airlines would soon introduce direct flights to America and South America, like Air Peace’s existing United Kingdom-Nigeria route.

What you should know

The idea of launching direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, particularly between Lagos and São Paulo, was first explored by President Bola Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during their meeting at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa in February 2024.

President Lula stressed the importance of formal discussions to address the absence of direct air links and pointed out opportunities for collaboration in aviation between the two nations.

“It makes no sense that there are no direct flights between Lagos and São Paulo. This needs to be addressed, and we should come together to find a solution. There is significant potential for cooperation in aviation, especially for our manufacturers aiming to expand in Africa,” President Lula had remarked.

In June 2024, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced plans for Nigerian airlines to begin direct flights to North and South America, including the first-ever direct route between Nigeria and South America.

He highlighted that these new routes are part of the government’s broader strategy to increase the presence of Nigerian airlines in international markets, reduce dependence on foreign carriers, and make air travel more affordable.

By August 2024, President Bola Tinubu further emphasized the importance of establishing direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil as a key step towards strengthening bilateral relations. He made this call during a meeting with the newly appointed Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Jose Areias, in Abuja.