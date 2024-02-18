The potential for establishing direct flights between Lagos, Nigeria, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, was discussed during a meeting on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, between President Bola Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

President Lula da Silva highlighted the necessity for both governments to engage in formal discussions to address the absence of direct flights between Lagos and Sao Paulo, as mentioned in a statement by Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Public Engagement.

Additionally, President Lula da Silva emphasized the numerous opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector between the two countries.

“It is meaningless that there are no direct flights from Lagos to Sao Paulo and vice versa. I can not understand that. We have to sit at a table and find a solution for that. In aviation, there are many areas of potential collaboration with our manufacturers who seek to have a greater presence in Africa,” President Lula da Silva said.

The Brazilian President emphasized the necessity for stronger relations between Nigeria and Brazil across academia, culture, commerce, agriculture, industry, and trade.

President Lula da Silva highlighted that Nigeria and Brazil previously had a trade volume exceeding $10 billion, but it has since dropped to $1.6 billion. He pledged to enhance bilateral ties during his remaining three years in office.

More insights

On his part, President Tinubu underscored Nigeria’s robust economic potential and influence, noting the country’s stride forward amidst temporary reform challenges, while his government works to streamline business operations.

Additionally, he highlighted his administration’s commitment to bolstering key sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture to safeguard the well-being of Nigerian citizens and foster enduring economic growth.

President Tinubu affirmed his government’s resolve to combat corruption comprehensively while prioritizing investments in vital areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and more.

“We are stopping at nothing to remove all encumbrances to business. Red tape is being shredded around us. There is nothing we will not do to manifest the great potential of our nation. We are fighting corruption from the bottom to the top. We will prevent it, and we will remediate.

“We are very aware of your progressive legacies of social security provision, infrastructure, and reforms in Petrobras. We are in the process of implementing similar reforms in the NNPCL. We are focusing on investment in new production and new energy sources. We are investing in research, and we are removing obstacles to further partnerships in all areas of operation. There is opportunity for both companies in partnership,” the President told the Brazilian leader.