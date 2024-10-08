The Federal Government has launched a N366 million, two-week emergency repair project on the Abuja-Kaduna Dual Carriageway to ease traffic and improve road safety for commuters.

The project involves patching existing potholes and restoring critically damaged road sections.

The contractor, Messrs H&M (Nig.) Ltd, began work on October 2, 2024, focusing on Section I, which spans from Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Tafa, on the Niger/Kaduna States’ border.

The announcement was made through an official statement released on the Ministry of Works’ website on Monday, highlighting the government’s commitment to swiftly addressing the road’s deteriorating condition.

The statement read: “In order to bring succour to road users, the Federal Ministry of Works has commenced emergency repairs of failed portions of the Abuja – Kaduna Dual Carriageway.

“The contractor, Messrs H&M (Nig.) Ltd mobilised to site on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2024. The contract for the Section I of the Expressway starts at kilometre 0 + 00 (Zuba, FCT) and ends at kilometre 31 + 200 (Tafa, Niger/Kaduna States’ border) with a two (2) weeks completion period.

“The scope of the contract consists of patching of existing potholes, as well as the reinstatement of critically failed sections of the said alignment. And the approved contract sum is N366 million (Three Hundred and Sixty-Six Million Naira).”

The statement further noted that during an inspection tour of the project on Saturday, October 5, 2024, the Directors of Highways, North East Zone I, Engr. Mohammed Goni, and Special Projects (North), Engr. Olufemi Adetunji, emphasized the importance of adhering to the contract terms, warning that no extension of the two-week completion period would be granted.

They highlighted the project as a crucial driver of economic growth, describing the road as a vital artery linking the northern and southern regions of Nigeria.

More insights

Furthermore, Engr. Goni assured the public that upon the successful completion of this phase, work on the remaining failed sections from Tafa to Kaduna would commence, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to providing essential road infrastructure.

The statement also quoted Mr. Lawrence Emmanuel, Project Supervisor for H&M (Nig.) Ltd, who reported that work is progressing, with efforts focused on cutting and shaping the damaged sections up to Dikko Junction in Niger State.

He noted that asphalting of these sections commenced on Monday, October 7, 2024. Despite challenges posed by heavy traffic on the route, Mr. Emmanuel remained confident that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The statement also mentioned that the Federal Controller of Works, FCT, Engr. Yakubu Usman, pledged to conduct daily inspections and ensure thorough oversight throughout the project’s duration.

What you should know

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a cost reduction for the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project on September 23, 2024, lowering the budget to N740.79 billion.

Julius Berger will continue the work, now including solar-powered streetlights, with a 14-month deadline.