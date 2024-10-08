The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commenced the construction of a 288-meter, two-lane cable-stayed reinforced concrete bridge over the Cavally River.

The project aims to link Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia, enhancing regional connectivity.

The construction site was handed over to contractors on October 3, 2024, at the Prollo border, as announced on the ECOWAS website on Monday.

“The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially handed over the site of the Construction of a Bridge over Cavally River signalling the commencement of the construction of a vital infrastructure project connecting Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia, during a ceremony held on October 3, 2024, at the Prollo border. The handover marks the start of the physical works expected to last 24 months,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The structure, designed as a two-lane, reinforced concrete cablestay bridge, will be built to withstand the environmental challenges of the area.”

This project, aligned with ECOWAS’s Vision 2050, seeks to enhance trade and transportation across West Africa by completing a critical link on the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan corridor.

The statement highlighted that the bridge, designed for long-term resilience against local environmental conditions, is expected to be completed within 24 months.

More Insights

The statement provided more insight into the project’s significance, with Mr. Chris Appiah, Acting Director of Transport for the ECOWAS Commission, describing the bridge as “a gateway to economic transformation for Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, and the entire West African region.”

He emphasized its potential to boost trade, lower transportation costs, and create jobs. The project also includes initiatives such as local market development, improved sanitation, and job creation.

Officials from both countries highlighted the bridge’s economic impact. Mme Kouakou Kalidja Epse Kouame, Prefect of Tabou, Côte d’Ivoire, highlighted its role in stimulating trade and local businesses, while Henry Cole, Jr., Superintendent of Maryland County, Liberia, emphasized its capacity to unlock new economic opportunities.

ECOWAS Project Manager Engr. Ashoke Maliki provided technical details, including plans for a temporary construction camp and logistics through the Port of San Pedro.

The contractor, SCEGC, and AIM Consult, overseeing the project, committed to completing the bridge on schedule.

The groundbreaking ceremony, set for November 2024, will be led by ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, highlighting the project’s importance for regional development and integration.

What you should know

ECOWAS is advancing its strategy of using infrastructure projects to deepen regional integration and boost economic growth. During a meeting in Lagos in September, member states moved forward with plans for the $15 billion Lagos-Abidjan Corridor Highway Development Project.

This initiative aims to connect five West African countries—Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, and Nigeria—via a 1,068-kilometer highway spanning eight border towns, from Eric Moore in Lagos to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Part of the broader Dakar-Lagos Corridor, this flagship project is designed to carry over 500,000 passengers daily, significantly enhancing trade, tourism, and economic activities within the region.

ECOWAS views the highway as a key element in improving regional connectivity, facilitating smoother movement of goods and people, and driving economic cooperation across borders.

The highway is seen as a catalyst for West Africa’s socio-economic development, with comparisons drawn to the transformative impact of the United States’ extensive highway network.