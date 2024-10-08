The Apapa Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reported a revenue collection of N1.61 trillion in the third quarter of 2024

Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, the Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos, highlighting that this figure surpassed the N1.17 trillion total revenue collected in 2023.

Olomu attributed the achievement to diligence and integrity, emphasizing the command’s ongoing commitment to working with stakeholders to enhance revenue collection and curb smuggling.

He pointed out that the N201.8 billion collected in July and N193.9 billion in September were notable results, expressing optimism about maintaining this trend in the final quarter of 2024.

He said, “Our revenue collection is good, and I know that we can do better with more impressive results in the last quarter of 2024. I want to thank our compliant stakeholders for their cooperation in supporting us to achieve this level of collection.”

“To reduce smuggling activities is a testament to affirm the compliance we are celebrating, and I can say the best is yet to come. We are not losing guard. Our tempo of vigilance is air-tight, which attests to our capacity to detect smuggling and make seizures,”

Furthermore, he credited the implementation of various trade facilitation programs introduced by Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi as key to the command’s success. Specifically, he mentioned initiatives like the advance ruling, time release study, and the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) program.

Olomu praised the command’s efforts in increasing revenue through thorough inspections and proactive interventions, such as issuing demand notices when necessary.

He reiterated the Comptroller-General’s stance of zero tolerance for smuggling, urging those engaged in illegal activities to cease immediately.

Anti-smuggling actions

The Apapa customs official highlighted the command’s continuous engagement with stakeholders, which has helped to maintain high levels of compliance and reduce smuggling in the area.

He noted that effective monitoring of cargo, profiling of port users, sensitization of stakeholders, and consistent training and retraining of customs officers have all contributed to achieving a zero level of smuggling.

Olomu encouraged port users in Apapa to use the services of the dispute resolution team to address any uncertainties, assuring them of the command’s readiness to offer assistance.

He expressed gratitude to partner government agencies for their collaboration and stated that the command would continue leveraging these relationships to gather intelligence against criminal activities.