Survey has revealed that while young people across the globe are increasingly informed about artificial intelligence (AI), their awareness of the potential of space technology to address global challenges remains alarmingly low.

The survey, conducted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), and other UN agencies, aimed to assess young people’s understanding of key technological tools.

According to the survey, that awareness of space technology’s potential to address global challenges such as combating hunger and climate change was severely lacking. “Apparently, the full potential – and the possible benefits – of space data are not yet thoroughly understood by the younger generation,” the report highlighted.

Respondents were able to grasp key ethical principles and define emerging concepts like Generative AI.

Benefits of space technology

The survey pointed out that space technologies like satellite networks could have a tremendous impact on solving global issues, including precise crop monitoring and optimizing water usage to enhance agricultural practices.

These technologies are especially critical for regions facing food insecurity and climate-related challenges. Yet, despite their transformative capabilities, the youth’s understanding of how space technologies can be utilized to address such issues remains minimal.

The report highlights the missed opportunities in not fully utilizing space data, stating, “This lack of awareness amounts to a missed opportunity for innovation, for solving global challenges, and for bridging divides we didn’t even know existed.”

The digital divide

Another key area of concern highlighted in the survey was the widening digital divide, particularly between urban and rural areas in Africa. The report found that only 53% of African youth aged 15-24 had internet access, compared to 98% of their peers in Europe.

Furthermore, only 23% of rural dwellers in Africa had internet access, versus 57% in urban areas, signaling a pressing need for improved digital infrastructure and accessibility.

Call for action

The UN agencies involved in the study have urged a concerted effort to bridge not just the digital divide but also the awareness gap when it comes to space technology.

“Let’s empower our youth not just with technology, but with the digital skills to use it for global good,” the report urged. It called for the establishment of local innovation hubs where young people can access tools like AI and satellite data to develop solutions for their communities.

Such hubs, according to the report, could help unlock youth talent, especially in underserved regions, where space data could be harnessed to create innovative solutions for climate resilience, agriculture, and disaster response.