The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has said it appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as the Chairman of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2022 because of his commitment to information and knowledge societies.

Pantami is also said to have played an active role in the WSIS Process process, hence he was appointed after consultations with various stakeholders.

According to a statement issued by the Technical Assistant to the Minister, Femi Adeluyi, the appointment was conveyed to Pantami through a letter from the Secretary-General of the ITU.

What the Minister’s aide is saying

Adeluyi in the statement said: “The appointment of Professor Pantami has given Nigeria, and indeed the African continent, the unique role of coordinating the activities of the WSIS in its 20th year, following the WSIS Phase I meeting that took place in 2003.”

“It is apparent that the world has taken notice of the giant strides of Nigeria’s digital economy under the supervision of the Honourable Minister. Prof Pantami extends his immense gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the constant support he has given the sector,” he added.

What you should know

The Forum, which will take place at ITU Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, is to be attended by several high-level stakeholders, including Cabinet Ministers from ITU countries.

The WSIS Forum 2022 serves as a key forum for discussing the role of ICTs as a means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and targets, with due regard to the global mechanism for follow-up and review of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (UNGA Resolution A/70/1).

The WSIS Forum also provides a platform to track the achievements of WSIS Action Lines in collaboration with the UN Agencies involved and provides information and analysis of the implementation of WSIS Action Lines since 2005.

The WSIS Forum is co-organized by ITU, UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD with the engagement of 24 other United Nations Agencies, including FAO, ILO, ITC, UNDESA, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNITAR, UNHCR, UNODC, UNEP, UPU, UN Tech Bank, WMO, WIPO, WHO, WFP, UN Women and UN Regional Commissions.