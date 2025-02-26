The International Advisory Body on Submarine Cable Resilience, co-chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has adopted a joint declaration recommending investment in new cable systems across nations, among other key recommendations.

The declaration, titled “The International Advisory Body on Submarine Cable Resilience Declaration,” was announced by Tijani on Wednesday during the ongoing inaugural International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja, which was attended by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics previously reported on November 29, 2024, that the International Telecommunication Union(ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) had launched the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience to enhance the resilience of this vital telecommunication infrastructure.

The Advisory Body is co-chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and Prof. Sandra Maximiano, Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority of the Republic of Portugal (ANACOM).

With an initial term of two years, the ITU had revealed that the Advisory Body comprises 40 leaders and experts from the public and private sectors, including representatives from submarine cable operators, telecommunications companies, government agencies, maritime authorities, and international organizations, as well as relevant UN agencies.

FG’s Commitment to Cable Resilience

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tijani said that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is committed to strengthening its digital infrastructure and advancing policies that support connectivity, innovation, and economic growth.

He added that the government has already taken decisive steps to recognize and protect telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure, aligning with the country’s broader efforts to enhance digital resilience across sectors.

“As a government, we are also deeply invested in leveraging digital public infrastructure, promoting open access, and expanding broadband penetration, ensuring that connectivity remains a catalyst for economic transformation and inclusion,” he said.

He specifically appreciated all members of the International Advisory Body, who met earlier today to discuss the now-publicized Summit Declaration.

He expressed hope that the outcome of the Summit would not only influence policy and investment decisions but would also serve as a foundation for global cooperation and long-term resilience planning.

Details of the Joint Declaration Include:

Strengthening Cable Protection Through Risk Mitigation

The body underscored the importance of identifying and mitigating a range of risks to submarine cable systems, including natural events and accidental maritime damage, through the timely exchange of pertinent information, knowledge, best practices, and enhanced cooperation between government agencies and all relevant stakeholders.

Promoting Diverse Routes and Landings to Enhance Resilience and Continuity

The body encouraged the development of geographically diversified infrastructure, through all possible funding approaches, including Public-Private Partnerships, to mitigate potential disruptions, increase resilience, maintain connectivity, and ensure no region is left isolated.

Timely Deployment and Repair

The body also encouraged the development of government policies and practices to expedite the deployment of new submarine cable systems, ensure the maintenance and timely repair of damaged cables, streamline permit processes, maintain stockpiles of spares, and further support the development of the submarine cable installation and repair ecosystem.

Promoting Global Cooperation

The body encouraged international cooperation among governments, national regulatory authorities, research centers, universities, industry stakeholders, international organizations, and other relevant parties to address shared challenges and support the continuous operation of submarine cable networks.

Facilitating Capacity Building

The body advocated for the development of knowledge-sharing platforms and training programs to enhance the ability of all nations, particularly developing countries, to manage, protect, and repair submarine cable systems effectively and efficiently.

Preparing for Future and Present Connectivity Needs

“Recognizing the rapid growth in global data transmission and the reliance of the entire digital ecosystem on such connectivity, we support efforts to ensure that submarine cable infrastructure can meet the demands of an accessible, stable, and open digital future, and address the current digital divide, among other things, through investment in new cable systems, upgrades to existing routes, and improved capacity planning,” the declaration partly reads.

More Insights

Speaking during the event, the ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, stated that the ITU has supported the submarine telecom industry from its beginnings.

She stressed that greater cable resilience will demand synergy across the public and private sectors, as stakeholders rise to the challenge of cable disruptions worldwide.

She appreciated the federal government of Nigeria for its voluntary contribution to support the activities of the Advisory Body.

She added that collective efforts will help ensure the robust digital future stakeholders all want.

What You Should Know

In March last year, several African countries experienced a digital blackout as internet and telecommunication services were cut off due to submarine cable damage.

This disruption affected businesses across banks, stock exchanges, and mobile money transactions, among several others.

The cable damage occurred somewhere near Senegal and the Ivory Coast, with similar disruptions near Portugal.

Telecommunications companies and banks in Nigeria were also affected by an internet outage caused by damage to international undersea cables supplying them with connectivity.