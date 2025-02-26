The National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control NAFDAC has called for death penalties and life sentences for individuals involved in counterfeit and illicit drugs peddlers in Nigeria

Adeyeye made the call while speaking on the recent nationwide operations, with a joint task force, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

She emphasized the importance of incorporating these severe penalties into the amendment of the Acts as a deterrent to drug crimes, which, she said, have led to the deaths of several innocent Nigerians, including children.

“With the signing into law, the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) for forfeiture of assets, the assets recovered from suspects will be treated as proceeds of crime after their conviction by the courts.

“We use this opportunity to call on the National Assembly to expedite the amendment of NAFDAC ACT NI LFN and Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods C34 ACT to include LIFE SENTENCE & DEATH PENALTY in the penalties for crimes committed under these ACTS,” she added.

Recent enforcement operations

The Director-General also highlighted NAFDAC’s recent enforcement operation aimed at protecting public health and eliminating falsified and substandard medical products from circulation.

She stated that the ongoing operation, taking place in three major open drug markets, aimed to reduce the distribution of substandard and falsified medicines and ensure public health safety.

“The operation is part of NAFDAC’s National Action Plan (NAP 2.0) for 2023-2027.”

More Insight

Since February 10, NAFDAC operatives have been conducting operations in markets such as Ariaria and Eziukwu Markets in Aba, as well as Bridge Head Market in Onitsha, which includes Ogbo-Ogwu, Plumbing, Planks, Surgical, and Science Markets.

Adeyeye stated that the operation was designed to strengthen the regulatory framework and increase consumer confidence in medical products.

“This operation is essential for removing counterfeit products from the market, ensuring counterfeiters face legal consequences, and ultimately protecting the public,” she said.

As part of the operation, NAFDAC officials screened all shops in the targeted markets, removing all suspected substandard and falsified medical products. These items were catalogued and moved to secure warehouses for further action.

Additionally, the operation is taking place in the Idumota Drug Markets in Lagos. It has led to the removal of 87 truckloads of banned, expired, unregistered, and suspected falsified and substandard medical products from the three markets. A database of the shops and violations has been created for further prosecution, with more than 40 arrests already made.

Adeyeye noted that the current premises used by medicine sellers in these markets were unregistered and did not meet the minimum standards for storage, sale, and distribution of drug products.

According to her, the confiscated products will be publicly destroyed after the operation is concluded.

She further explained that, following the operation, NAFDAC and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) would relocate the markets to the planned Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) within the next year.