Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja has advised citizens in conflict-ravaged Lebanon to consider the federal government’s voluntary evacuation plans amid the operation of commercial flights.

This was disclosed in a press release uploaded on the ministry’s X page on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Tagged “EMERGENCY EVACUATION OF NIGERIANS IN LEBANON FOLLOWING THE ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH CONFLICT,” the ministry confirmed that, in light of the deteriorating situation in Lebanon due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the federal government has commenced preparations for the evacuation of Nigerians in Lebanon back to Nigeria.

Advisory

In a statement signed by Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dated October 4, 2024, she noted that two flight options are available for Nigerians.

“The Government of Nigeria has taken measures to ensure the protection and safety of Nigerian nationals in the country.

“The Embassy of Nigeria in Lebanon has issued regular advisories to the community with safety instructions and, in August 2024, advised Nigerian nationals to strongly consider voluntary evacuation while commercial flight options remain available,” the statement partly reads.

She revealed that Nigerian nationals in southern Lebanon have also been evacuated to Beirut and other safer areas in collaboration with the leadership of the Nigerian community.

She added that no Nigerian lives have been lost since the beginning of the conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassured Nigerians that the federal government is engaging with relevant stakeholders and remains committed to the protection and safety of Nigerian nationals, as preparations are being made to evacuate them back home.

Backstory

This advisory follows growing concerns over the deteriorating security landscape in Lebanon, exacerbated by the intensification of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, rooted in decades of territorial and political disputes, has once again flared up, creating instability in southern Lebanon and neighboring regions. Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon, has intermittently clashed with Israeli forces over the years, often drawing the country into broader Middle Eastern conflicts.

In recent weeks, the conflict has escalated, with rocket fire and airstrikes affecting civilian areas, prompting fears of a wider regional war. Lebanon, already grappling with a severe economic crisis and political instability, faces further strain as violence escalates. The situation has raised concerns for the safety of foreign nationals, including the estimated thousands of Nigerians living and working in the country, many of whom are in vulnerable conditions due to Lebanon’s ongoing economic hardships.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged its citizens currently residing in Lebanon to return home, citing the escalating violence in the region.