The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a safety advisory to citizens planning to travel to or residing in Australia.

The advisory highlights concerns over rising incidents of discrimination, harassment, and verbal abuse directed at foreigners, particularly in certain cities.

The ministry urges Nigerian nationals to remain cautious due to the reported increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Australia, which have escalated the risk of violence.

In a press release statement announced via their official X page on the 31st of December, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged travelers to be aware of the growing tensions and incidents of hate crimes, especially those related to ongoing international conflicts. The Ministry advised Nigerian nationals to exercise extra vigilance and take necessary precautions while in Australia.

Rising hate crimes in Australia

Recent reports from Australia point to a surge in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents across the country. One of the most alarming events occurred in early December 2024, when a car was set on fire and anti-Israel graffiti was found in Woollahra, a suburb of Sydney.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of similar hate crimes linked to international conflicts. While Australia is widely recognized for its multiculturalism, these incidents have raised concerns about the safety of foreign nationals.

The increase in such incidents has been particularly noted in areas with significant Jewish and Muslim populations.

Nigerian travelers and residents are advised to be especially mindful of the prevailing social and cultural tensions and to stay alert to any signs of hostility.

Advisory for Nigerians in Australia

The Nigerian Ministry has provided clear guidance for its citizens in Australia. It is recommended that Nigerians, both travelers and residents, remain aware of their surroundings, avoid areas with reported racial tensions, and exercise caution when interacting with locals.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of personal safety and advised Nigerians to take proactive measures to avoid becoming targets of harassment or violence.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of maintaining a low profile and staying informed about local security situations, particularly in cities where incidents of discrimination have been reported.

Contacting Nigerian authorities in case of emergencies

The Ministry’s advisory also includes instructions for Nigerian nationals who may experience or witness any form of racist attack or harassment. Nigerians in Australia are encouraged to contact the High Commission of Nigeria located at 26 Guilfoyle St, Yarralumla ACT 2600, Canberra, Australia. For assistance, citizens can reach the High Commission at +61262158500 or via email at chancery@nigeria-can.org.au.

The Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens abroad and urged them to report any incidents promptly to the appropriate authorities.

This advisory comes as Australia continues to grapple with rising tensions in the wake of global conflicts. The Ministry’s message underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness, particularly for Nigerians who may be affected by these social and cultural issues.