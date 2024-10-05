The Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully secured the conviction of two brothers, Samuel Adedeji Adeboye and Charles Adedamola Adeboye, alongside thirty-three others for internet fraud.

The convicted individuals were prosecuted on separate one-count charges related to impersonation, obtaining by false pretenses, retention of proceeds from criminal activities, and possession of fraudulent documents.

In a statement by the commission, the convictions were handed down by Justices Ladiran Akintola, Bayo Taiwo, and O.S. Adeyemi at the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan the statement read.

Each of them pled guilty to their respective charges, which led the prosecution team, consisting of Modupe Akinkoye, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Chidi Okoli, Sanusi Galadanchi, Lanre Suleiman, Shamsuddeen Bashir, and Mabas Mabur, to request their convictions and sentencing.

The charges and convictions

Samuel Adedeji Adeboye was charged with impersonation, with the charge sheet stating, “That you Adeboye on or about the 8th day of June, 2024, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, falsely represented yourself as James Jonathan to Wendy Rose, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence of impersonation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law of Oyo State, 2000.”

Charles Adedamola Adeboye, on the other hand, was charged with aiding internet fraudsters. His charge reads, “That you, Charles Adedamola Adeboye sometime in July, 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, aided an internet fraudster, one Olowooye David (at large) by helping him and other internet fraudsters to receive funds, which form the proceeds of obtaining money by false pretences, wherein you benefitted the total sum N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira), thereby committed an offence of aiding the commission of felony: obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Sections 7 (b) and 419 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 30, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

The list of other individuals convicted for various internet fraud-related charges includes:

Oluwadamilola Michael Omotayo

Boluwatife Ajewole Alaran

Michael Damilare Badaru

Oyewole Ismail Oluwatayo

Mudashiru Oluwatobi Oyebamiji

Ebuka Michael Oluwatobi

Azeez Hammed Ademola

Adelayi Adetunji Wellington

Isaac Ifeoluwapo Oke

Muraina Toheeb Adeola

Hammed Ismaheel Ayomide

Adedayo Opeyemi Ogundele

Ajose Oluwaseun Alaba

Bolarinwa Tobi Samuel

Alabi Ayomide

Omodayo Obatomiwa Adedayo

Asoro Taiwo Oluwafemi

Sebili Ibrahim Sunday

Seun Ebenezer Anjorin

Adewale Festus Prosper

Adubi Oluwatimileyin Abiola

Lawal Qwwatullah Opeyemi

Jegede Boluwaji Victor

Waris Tomiwa Atanda

Adebayo Adeoye Okikiola

Opeyemi Uthman Adeleke

Michael Olalekan Akintola

Abdulazeez Taiwo Adisa

Ebuka Ogbonna Emmanuel

Augustine Chukwuka Okoh

Ayomide Temitope Adekunle

Edunjobi Toheeb Ayobami

Abdulganiyu Sakiru Adebayo

Sentencing

Justice Ladiran Akintola sentenced the Adeboye brothers to one year imprisonment each. However, Samuel Adedeji was given an option of a N100,000 fine, while Charles Adedamola received an option of a N30,000 fine.

Other defendants, including Oluwadamilola Michael Omotayo, Boluwatife Ajewole Alaran, and Michael Damilare Badaru, were handed varied sentences ranging from one year imprisonment with options of fines between N50,000 and N500,000, to community service for others.

Justice Akintola, Justice Taiwo, and Justice Adeyemi, presiding over the different cases, ensured that all convicted individuals also forfeited their illegally acquired assets, including luxury vehicles such as Lexus, Toyota Camry, Mercedes Benz, and Acura models.

Forfeiture of assets

In addition to their prison sentences or fines, the convicted individuals were ordered to forfeit assets, which were proven to be proceeds of their fraudulent activities, to the federal government. Specifically:

Ademola, Oyebamiji, Adeola, and Alaba forfeited four Lexus cars.

Victor and Samuel forfeited two Toyota Camry cars.

Ayobami forfeited a Mercedes Benz, and Sunday forfeited an Acura.