The Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, approved the deportation of four Filipinos over internet fraud offenses related to cybercrime.

The court convicted and sentenced the four Filipinos and seven Nigerians for cyberterrorism and internet fraud, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Yellim Bogoro passed the judgment following a case instituted by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the EFCC statement, the Filipino convicts are Reyna Mae Eriba, Chyna Samonte, Zara Fabian, and Dominique Medina, while the Nigerians are Chidera Ezechukwu, Favour Oluchukwu, Egwenum Ifeanyi, David Okezie, Gbenga Shittu Solomon, Ibraheem Olamilekan, and Oghomienor Jotham.

EFCC Charges

These accused persons were prosecuted on separate charges related to cyberterrorism and internet fraud.

Samonte’s charge reads: “That you, Chyna Samonte, sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, willfully caused access to computer systems organized to seriously destabilize and destroy the fundamental economic and social structure of Nigeria when you procured/employed Nigerian youths for identity theft and to hold themselves out as persons of foreign nationality, with the intent to gain financial advantage for yourselves, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (As amended 2024) and Section 2(3)(d) of the Terrorism (Prevention, Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Ezechukwu’s charge reads: “That you, Chidera Ezechukwu, sometime in May 2025 at Lagos, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, did retain the sum of N12,750,318.63 (Twelve Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighteen Naira, Sixty-three Kobo) in your UBA account with account number 2330149541, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful act, to wit: engaging in online dating scam, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 14(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 as amended and punishable under Section 14(2) of the same Act.”

What Transpired in Court

At their respective arraignments in court, they pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read to them by the registrar.

The prosecution counsel, Anita Imo, S.I. Suleiman, H.U. Kofarnaisa, and B.M. Isah then asked the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, and for all items recovered from them to be forfeited to the federal government.

Justice Bogoro convicted and sentenced Eriba, Samonte, Fabian, and Medina to one year imprisonment each or to pay a fine of N1,000,000.00, respectively.

In addition, he ordered “the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure their deportation to their country of origin within seven days of completing their sentences”, the EFCC statement partly reads.

Gbenga Shittu Solomon received a one-year jail term or to pay a fine of N700,000.00, while Jotham, Olamilekan, Ezechukwu, David, Ifeanyi, and Oluchukwu were sentenced to one year imprisonment each or to pay a fine of N500,000.00, respectively.

Additionally, the judge ruled that all items recovered from the convicts, including cars, communication devices, and money, be forfeited to the federal government.