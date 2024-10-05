Canada is changing its Spousal Open Work Permit (SOWP) program by cutting the number of available permits over the next three years.

The new rules will only allow permits for spouses of students in certain doctoral and master’s programs.

This change, as reported by TravelBiz, is part of wider immigration reforms designed to manage the growing number of temporary residents in Canada, which exceeded 2 million in 2023.

These changes are predicted to impact many international families who depend on the SOWP for financial support.

Reducing over 100,000 permits represents a major change in Canada’s immigration policy. The government, according to reports, wants to manage the rising number of temporary residents and make sure immigration meets economic and population needs.

What To Know about Spousal Work Permit

A Spousal Open Work Permit lets the spouse or common-law partner of a foreign student or skilled worker in Canada work for any employer without a job offer. This permit has been important for international families, providing needed financial support while in Canada. However, new restrictions will significantly limit access to this permit.

New Restrictions

According to reports, the new rules state that only spouses of students in certain doctoral and master’s programs can get Spousal Open Work Permits. The programs must last at least 16 months.

This means many spouses of international students will no longer be eligible for work permits, impacting families that depend on this income while living in Canada.

Impact of New Rules

Along with changes to the SOWP program, Canada is also tightening rules for study and work permits for the spouses of skilled workers. These reforms will affect the choices for international families and students looking to settle in Canada.

The government aims to ensure that immigration better matches national priorities.

Canada’s Response to Increasing Temporary Residents

Reports say the Canadian government is reacting to the rapid rise in temporary residents. With more international students and skilled workers coming to Canada, the government is trying to manage this growth and keep immigration sustainable. This marks a major policy shift, focusing on permits that align with the country’s economic and demographic needs.

Impact of SOWP Restrictions on International Families

The new restrictions on SOWPs is said to likely affect international families moving to Canada, as many spouses depend on work permits for income while their partners study or work.

These changes may lead families to change their plans or look for other ways to get financial support.

The changes include:

1. Over 100,000 Spousal Open Work Permits will be eliminated in the next three years.

2. Only spouses of students in specific doctoral and master’s programs lasting at least 16 months will be eligible.

3. New controls will be implemented on study permits and work permits for spouses of skilled workers.

4. International students and skilled workers should stay informed about how these changes might affect their plans to move to Canada.

These shifts in the Spousal Open Work Permit program reflect Canada’s broader immigration strategy to sustain its local work force and housing, displaying the need for sustainable practices as the nation navigates its changing demographic landscape.