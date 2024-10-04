VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology service specialist, has been appointed by the Australian Department of Home Affairs to implement biometric collection centers across Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

This decision positions VFS Global as the exclusive provider of biometric services for Australian visa applicants globally.

According to TravelBiz, VFS Global will roll out these services by February 2025, establishing 23 locations across 13 countries.

This development marks a significant expansion in biometric services for Australian visa processing, enhancing the application experience for applicants in these regions.

What Are Biometric Collection Services?

Biometric collection services involve capturing individuals’ unique physical traits, such as fingerprints and facial recognition. These services serve crucial roles in verifying identities during visa processing and immigration procedures. The collection ensures secure documentation and effective identification.

Growth Plans in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa

TravelBiz reports that the biometric collection services for Australian visas will be available at 23 locations in 13 countries in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa by February 2025. The services in the other 13 countries in these regions will be set up later, with input from the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

This means that by February, applicants for Australian visas will be able to access biometric collection services at 23 specific locations in 13 countries in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. However, there are still 13 additional countries in these regions that will not have these services available right away; those services will be established later, after discussions with the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Streamlining Visa Applications for Australian Applicants

Under the new agreement, VFS Global will provide various essential services for Australian visa applicants. These include:

Biometric collection and identity verification

Digital assistance for submitting visa applications online via the ImmiAccount portal

Online payment assistance for visa application fees

Also, VFS Global will offer services such as hosting remote interviews, document verification, paper digitization, and local document delivery. These services aim to simplify and streamline the visa application process for applicants in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

What To Know

Reports provide that this agreement reinforces VFS Global’s status as the exclusive provider of biometric collection services for Australian visa applications across all nine global regions. Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development at VFS Global, Jiten Vyas, noted the significance of this achievement,

“Securing these two regions is a testament to our dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence,” Vyas stated.

He added that the collaboration reflects their ability to meet high standards and deliver innovative solutions, enhancing the experience for Australian applicants globally.

Improved Biometric Support for Australian Applicants

Director of Offshore Service Delivery Partners at the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Anthony Phillips, expressed satisfaction with the partnership, according to reports. He indicated that the collaboration will ensure high-quality biometric collection and support services for applicants worldwide.

This cooperation, as explained, aims to provide a seamless application experience through advanced biometric services.

The expansion of VFS Global biometric collection services is said to soon improve the visa application process for Australian applicants in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa; and by February 2025, the operational centers will further establish VFS Global role as a key partner for the Australian government in delivering essential visa services worldwide.