OpenAI, the pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) research organization, has announced the successful raise of $6.6 billion in new funding, pushing its post-money valuation to $157 billion.

According to the company, this latest round of funding is set to further its mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity.

The funding round was led by Thrive Capital, the venture capital firm headed up by Josh Kushner, with participation from investors including Khosla Ventures, Altimeter Capital and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

Other backers include Microsoft Corp., which has already invested $13 billion in the startup, and Nvidia Corp., the chipmaker whose powerful processors are at the center of the AI boom.

Global investors including SoftBank Group Corp. and the new Abu Dhabi-based tech investment firm MGX also participated.

Plans for the fund

As the AI landscape evolves, OpenAI plans to double down on its leadership in frontier AI research, expand compute capacity, and continue developing tools that help individuals and businesses tackle complex challenges.

“We aim to make advanced intelligence a widely accessible resource. The new funding will allow us to accelerate progress toward this goal and strengthen our partnerships with key allies, including governments and industries around the world,” the company stated.

The organization’s focus on expanding compute power and innovation comes at a time when AI is increasingly recognized as a key driver of future technological advancements.

The funds will be used to fuel further research, broaden AI applications, and shape an AI-powered ecosystem that benefits everyone.

OpenAI said it is committed to working with governments, businesses, developers, and the broader community to unlock the full potential of AI and build a future where this technology plays a central role in addressing complex global challenges.

What you should know

The size of the investment in OpenAI reinforces the tech industry’s belief in the power of AI, and its appetite for the extremely costly research powering its advancement.

The deal is one of the largest-ever private investments, and makes OpenAI one of the three largest venture-backed startups, alongside Elon Musk’s SpaceX and TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd.

With over 250 million people globally using OpenAI’s popular AI tool, ChatGPT, every week, the company has rapidly gained a foothold across industries.

Companies are leveraging ChatGPT to enhance productivity, creativity, and learning, while developers are building a new generation of applications on OpenAI’s platform.

The significant funding round comes after a tumultuous year for OpenAI. In November, the company’s board dismissed, then quickly reinstated, its CEO, Sam Altman.

In the months that followed, OpenAI restructured its board, hired hundreds of new staff, and saw the departure of key figures, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever and Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati.

At the same time, OpenAI is exploring a shift from its nonprofit structure—a unique setup that has frustrated investors—to a for-profit model. While this change could satisfy its backers, it may also introduce legal challenges.

As part of this transition, OpenAI has considered awarding Altman equity in the company, potentially worth over $10 billion, though the board has not confirmed any specific figures.