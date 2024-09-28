Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance and a key figure in the global cryptocurrency industry, has been released.

He was released from a California correctional facility after serving a four-month sentence for failing to enforce anti-money laundering protocols on his exchange.

The 47-year-old, widely known as “CZ,” returned to the US from Dubai earlier this year to face charges and serve time linked to regulatory breaches at Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

His release came two days ahead of schedule due to standard practices when release dates fall on weekends.

Zhao, known for turning Binance into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange since its launch in Shanghai in 2017, was held at a low-security facility in Long Beach, California.

He reported to the facility in June after agreeing to a $50 million personal fine as part of a broader settlement with US authorities. Binance, in a separate deal, paid $4.3 billion in penalties to resolve allegations tied to breaches of anti-money laundering and sanctions regulations.

Despite the turmoil surrounding his legal woes, Zhao exits custody with a personal fortune estimated at $60 billion(Forbes), ranking him among the world’s wealthiest individuals. His future plans remain uncertain, though his lawyer indicated that he would not be giving interviews upon release.

However, Zhao has previously hinted at a greater focus on family and philanthropy. His children live between Dubai and Paris with their mother, Yi He, a co-founder of Binance and a senior executive within the company.

What to know

Zhao had already announced plans for a post-Binance project called Giggle Academy, an online educational platform designed to offer free learning resources to underprivileged children. While the initiative remains in its early stages, with minimal details currently available, it signals his intent to channel his wealth into global philanthropic efforts.

While officially stepping back from his leadership role at Binance, Zhao’s position as the largest shareholder ensures he retains significant influence over the platform’s future.

Binance is now under the leadership of Richard Teng, a former head regulator at Abu Dhabi Global Market, with Yi He, a co-founder and the mother of three of Zhao’s children, continuing to play a pivotal role at the firm. The company, which named its first board of directors in April, has yet to establish a global headquarters, maintaining its long-standing image as a decentralised, virtual entity.

In a statement released shortly after Zhao’s exit, a Binance spokesperson expressed optimism: “We are delighted that CZ will be home with his family.

Zhao’s release marks a turning point for Binance, but the exchange faces ongoing scrutiny as regulators worldwide ramp up efforts to bring the largely unregulated crypto sector under tighter control.