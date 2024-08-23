Binance Co-founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao has been moved from a prison to a halfway house in preparation for a possible release in September.

The crypto industry received the news with great optimism as the CZ release is viewed as a strong bullish factor for Binance-related crypto assets like Binance coin and Binance smart chain.

Zhao was transferred from prison to a halfway house in the Residential Reentry Management office in Long Beach, California.

The news was circulated by various crypto-themed accounts on X as the crypto industry speculated on the effect of CZ’s release on the crypto markets.

Binance founder CZ is out of prison and has been transferred to a ‘halfway house’. Full releases in September, just in time for the bull market.” Radar Tweeted

Zhao remains in custody despite the transfer and is been transferred to the halfway house to prepare for his release.

Changpeng Zhao in Prison

CZ started serving his sentence in late May for violating the United States anti-money laundering laws and is scheduled to be released from detention on September 29.

Zhao was forced to step down as the CEO of Binance following the allegations of handing over the baton to Richard Teng a former top executive in Binance.

The US authorities fined Binance $4.3 billion and CZ agreed to pay a personal loan of $50 million.

Zhao is also barred from managing Binance for three years according to an agreement he had with US authorities.

Binance Global Woes

Binance being the largest crypto exchange in the world has placed it at loggerheads with various jurisdictions around the globe. The spat with the United States authorities is one out of many spats with multiple government authorities over issues like Money laundering and Tax evasion.

In India, Binance was fined $2.25 million for operating in the country without a license from relevant authorities. The crypto exchange was outrightly banned in the country before an agreement was reached by both parties to settle for a $2 million agreement before services would be restored.

In Nigeria, Binance is facing a court case for alleged Money laundering and Tax evasion with one of its executives detained.

What to Know

Binance in response to its woes is planning to increase its staff strength with a focus on the compliance department. This makes sense because many Binance issues with global jurisdictions border on Compliance.

A halfway house is a residential setting that helps people transition from incarceration, mental health treatment, or drug and alcohol rehab back into the community. Halfway houses are also known as community corrections centers (CCCs) or residential reentry centers (RRCs)