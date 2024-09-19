The Nigerian presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York, which will be held from September 24 to September 28, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), on September 19, 2024.

The presidency states that the President has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the session.

Reasons

According to Onanuga, the president’s decision was based on the unsavory developments associated with the flooding in Borno State.

These developments have drawn sympathy from both government and international partners due to the loss of lives and destruction of property in the state.

“President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding,” Onanuga stated.

At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

More Insights

This year’s UN assembly is titled “Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development, and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations.”

Maiduguri is facing its most severe flooding since 1994, with residents in Borno on high alert as rising waters have submerged numerous homes.

The flooding is reportedly due to the overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been filled to capacity for the past week.

In a statement issued early Tuesday, titled “Flooding Alert for River Bank Residents,” Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, called for the immediate evacuation of affected areas. He also urged residents in these areas to follow designated evacuation routes for their safety.

He said, “Due to the unusually high volume of water this year, we urge all residents living along the riverbank to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties.”

On September 12, 2024, the Borno State Governor appealed to community leaders, business owners, non-governmental organizations, and wealthy individuals to come together to support residents who are suffering.

“We are working closely with various federal government agencies, civil society organizations, and the Nigerian military to ensure that relief efforts are streamlined and effective.

“I invite and encourage other stakeholders to collaborate with our agencies to identify the best ways of providing assistance. Together, we can create a robust response plan that addresses not only immediate needs but also long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts,” he stated.