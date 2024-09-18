On September 17th, 2024, the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) conducted two draws, inviting a total of 1,443 candidates to apply for permanent residency in Canada.

The draw, according to Immigration News Canada, targeted international students in the Masters Graduate Stream and PhD Graduate Stream, offering a pathway to permanent residency for those who meet specific criteria.

Masters Graduate Stream Draw

Reports confirm that in the general draw for the Masters Graduate Stream, OINP issued 1,249 invitations to candidates with an Expression of Interest (EOI) score of 53 or above.

This score reflects a slight decrease of one point from the previous draw held on July 9th, 2024, which had a cutoff score of 54. The trend indicates a steady but cautious approach to inviting candidates while maintaining competitive standards.

“International students often seek alternative pathways to permanent residency as they navigate the high Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores in Express Entry,” noted an immigration consultant. “The Masters Graduate Stream provides a strong option for those who have studied in Ontario.”

PhD Graduate Stream Draw

The second draw targeted the PhD Graduate Stream, issuing 194 invitations to candidates with an EOI score of 45 or higher. This marks a notable decrease of five points from the last draw on July 9, where the cutoff score was 50.

The drop in the score may reflect the OINP’s ongoing efforts to balance the needs of the labor market with the influx of eligible candidates.

“By lowering the EOI cutoff for the PhD stream, OINP is acknowledging the value that these graduates bring to the province,” said a representative from an educational institution. “It opens doors for highly skilled individuals who contribute to research and innovation.”

Summary of 2024 OINP Invitations

As of now, OINP has issued a total of 20,296 invitations for permanent residency through its EOI process in 2024.

A breakdown of the invitations reveals that the International Student Stream leads with 8,363 invitations, followed by the Masters Graduate Stream with 5,519 invites.

The data indicates a robust interest in attracting international talent to support Ontario’s economy.

“Programs like the OINP are essential for retaining skilled graduates in Ontario,” commented an immigration analyst. “These draws help facilitate the transition from student to permanent resident, which benefits both the individuals and the province.”

Importance for International Students

For international students, the OINP Masters Graduate Stream remains a practical option for securing permanent residency. With the challenges posed by high CRS scores in Express Entry, students can consider this stream as a strategic alternative.

“Studying in Canada not only enhances academic credentials but also allows students to maintain legal status while pursuing their career goals,” said a university advisor. “The absence of requirements such as job offers or Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) makes this stream particularly appealing.”

Overview of All Draws in 2024

Immigration News Canada reports show that OINP has conducted several draws throughout 2024, maintaining a consistent flow of invitations. The latest statistics show varying scores and number of invitations across different streams, reinforcing the program’s adaptability to changing immigration landscapes.

“This ongoing activity indicates a healthy demand for skilled workers in Ontario,” stated an immigration policy expert. “The draws serve as a vital tool for addressing labour market needs while supporting international students in their journey to permanent residency.”