The Nigerian Customs Service, Apapa Area Command, has announced an unprecedented revenue collection of N1.5 trillion between January and September 2024, marking a record high in its history.

This achievement highlights the effectiveness of the command’s strategies and dedication to improving revenue generation.

Babatunde Olumo, the Customs Area Comptroller, attributed the success to meticulous documentation processes and the professionalism displayed by the officers under his command.

He praised their resilience, commitment, and hard work, stating, “This is a very commendable feat, and we must sustain this momentum. We believe there are still opportunities to increase revenue, and we will not rest on our laurels.”

Olumo emphasized that the command’s performance was driven by a focus on blocking revenue leakages and ensuring compliance with payment obligations. He acknowledged that these efforts, combined with internal motivation and a rewards system, have been instrumental in achieving this landmark.

“The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) has always emphasized the importance of a robust motivation system to reach our organizational goals. By closing loopholes and maximizing revenue collection, we’ve seen the impact reflected in today’s results,” Olumo explained.

He further extended his appreciation to the Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, and his leadership team, whose support and guidance have been key to the command’s impressive revenue growth.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in August 2024 that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reported ₦277.5 billion in import duty collections and N15.8 billion in excise duties. The service also carried out 83 seizures across multiple commands, confiscating 1,014 parcels of cannabis sativa, 23 vehicles, and other contraband items valued at N975 million.

In a bid to curb petroleum product smuggling, the NCS ramped up its anti-smuggling efforts under “Operation Whirlwind,” leading to the interception of seven PMS trucks, 466,000 litres of PMS, and 23 additional vehicles, particularly in border regions.

In July 2024, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the NCS seized smuggled goods worth ₦8.1 billion, resulting in 70 interceptions. Key confiscated items included donkey skins, Tramadol, foreign rice, cannabis sativa, and imported vehicles. The unit also recovered N133.7 million through thorough checks and demand notices on underpaid consignments.