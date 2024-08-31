The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A has intercepted a consignment of smuggled goods valued at N8,098,001,199 in July 2024 resulting in a total of 70 seizures during the month.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Comptroller Oladeji in a press briefing in Ikeja on July 30, 2024, emphasizing the unit’s commitment to combating smuggling with increased intensity as the Ember months approach.

“Our intelligence and past experiences indicate that smugglers might ramp up their activities. We are ramping up our operations as directed by Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.”

Key items intercepted include: Donkey skins: 6,168 pieces, totaling 29,606 kg. Tramadol: 37,630 sachets (250 mg). Machetes: 11,820 new machetes. Foreign rice: 4,740 bags of foreign parboiled rice. Cannabis sativa: 978 kg. Poultry products: 1,145 cartons. Imported Vehicles: 15. Used clothing: 257 bales.

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS): 11,700 litres.

In addition, the unit recovered N133,696,223.98 through documentary checks and Demand Notices on underpaid consignments, with the funds deposited into the Federation account. Comptroller Oladeji emphasized that the unit intensified operations have led to the arrest of 14 male suspects.

Addressing the units ongoing battle against smuggling, particularly involving petroleum products and illicit drugs.

“Despite the Federal Government’s efforts to ensure adequate supply of PMS for Nigerians, some are still trying to export it illegally. We are prepared to tackle these smugglers head-on.” Oladeji stated.

The seized Tramadol and Cannabis sativa will be transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and action.

“In line with existing regulations and our commitment to inter-agency collaboration, we will ensure that the Tramadol and Cannabis sativa are handed over to the NDLEA for appropriate measures.” Comptroller Oladeji stated

He urged Nigerians to steer clear of smuggling activities and encouraged traders and Customs clearing agents to maintain honesty in their declarations and duty payments.

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had also made a major interception at Apapa Port, seizing tramadol and other expired, unregistered pharmaceutical products valued at N1.8 billion.

The seized products were not only expired but also lacked the necessary National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration. Some of the items were falsely declared to evade duty payments, reflecting clear attempts at smuggling.

The operation also uncovered two 40ft containers of cutlasses and machetes resulting in the interception of 12 containers.