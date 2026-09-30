With FirstBank, Your Next Investment Could Be a Piece of History

What does your next financial milestone look like?Perhaps it is growing savings, expanding a business, building a more diversified investment portfolio, or simply becoming more intentional about the future. Whatever that next step means, FirstBank believes customers should have access to opportunities that can help them pursue it.That is why the Bank is serving as […]

What does your next financial milestone look like?

Perhaps it is growing savings, expanding a business, building a more diversified investment portfolio, or simply becoming more intentional about the future.

Whatever that next step means, FirstBank believes customers should have access to opportunities that can help them pursue it.

That is why the Bank is serving as a Receiving Bank for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) Initial Public Offering (IPO), providing convenient ways for customers and investors to participate.

Start From Where You Are

Every investment journey starts somewhere, and opportunities often look different for different investors.

The IPO offers shares at ₦525 each, with applications starting from 10 shares, or ₦5,250, and multiples of 10 thereafter. The offer remains open until 13 October 2026.

For investors who have considered the offer and determined that it aligns with their investment plans, FirstBank provides several ways to get started.

Customers can subscribe through FirstMobile, FirstOnline, the LIT App, or PayByLink. Corporate customers can use FirstDirect, while FirstBank branches and FirstMonie Agents provide additional access across the country.

Whether through digital channels or in-person support, FirstBank is making it easier for eligible investors to access the offer through the channel that best suits their needs.

More Than Banking. Building With Customers.

For 132 years, FirstBank has supported customers through different stages of their financial journeys, adapting its services as their needs evolve. While the way people bank has changed significantly over that time, one thing has remained constant: the Bank’s commitment to helping customers move closer to their goals.

Today, that means combining the strength of its network with digital solutions that put more possibilities within reach.

It means helping businesses access solutions for growth, supporting families with everyday financial management and providing convenient channels when new financial opportunities emerge.

Its role as a Receiving Bank for this IPO is another part of that journey.

Because a customer’s relationship with FirstBank should not stop where they are today. It should help them think about where they want to go next.

Your Next Move Is Yours

Every investment carries risk, and the decision to participate should always rest with the investor.

Prospective investors are encouraged to take time to understand the offer, carefully read the approved Prospectus and consider whether it aligns with their financial goals. Where necessary, independent professional advice should be sought.

And if this IPO is the next step an investor chooses to take, FirstBank is helping make access easier through its range of approved subscription channels.

The goals are personal. The decision is personal. The next investment decision is personal. If this opportunity aligns with an investor’s plans, FirstBank provides convenient channels through which they can apply to participate.

Disclaimer: FirstBank acts solely as a Receiving Bank for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) Initial Public Offering (IPO). This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy securities. Prospective investors should carefully review the approved Prospectus, assess the associated risks, and seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.