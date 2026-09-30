Nigeria seeks total elimination of nuclear weapons at UN

Nigeria has called for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, warning that global security cannot continue to depend on weapons capable of destroying humanity.

Nigeria has called for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, warning that global security cannot continue to depend on weapons capable of destroying humanity.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, made the call on Tuesday in New York during a high-level UN meeting on nuclear disarmament.

The meeting was held to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Nigeria rejects nuclear weapons for national security

The Nigerian envoy said thousands of nuclear warheads remain in global arsenals while nuclear-weapon states continue to modernise their arsenals amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing pressure on global arms-control arrangements.

“Nigeria firmly believes that the only absolute guarantee against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is their total elimination,” Ibrahim said.

“Nigeria does not possess nuclear weapons, has never pursued a nuclear-weapons programme and has no intention of doing so. Our security does not depend on nuclear weapons,” he added.

Ibrahim said enduring global security should instead be anchored on dialogue, international law, multilateral cooperation and the equal security of all countries.

“President Tinubu has consistently affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work with the international community in advancing nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation,” he said.

He said Nigeria envisaged “a world in which no nation needs to rely on nuclear weapons for its security.”

Ibrahim urges nuclear states to honour disarmament obligations

Ibrahim urged nuclear-weapon states to honour their disarmament obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He also called on the countries to fulfil longstanding commitments toward the irreversible, transparent and verifiable elimination of their nuclear arsenals.

“The continued modernisation of nuclear weapons and reliance on nuclear deterrence only heighten the risks of miscalculation, escalation and catastrophic humanitarian consequences,” he said.

The ambassador reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a cornerstone of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

He also encouraged countries that have yet to join the prohibition treaty to do so as part of collective efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Nigeria highlights Africa’s nuclear-free zone

Ibrahim cited Africa’s experience under the Treaty of Pelindaba, which established the continent as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.

“Africa has already demonstrated what is possible through the Treaty of Pelindaba,” he said.

“Nigeria remains proud of Africa’s contribution to global nuclear disarmament and supports the establishment and strengthening of nuclear-weapon-free zones in other regions,” he added.

While advocating nuclear disarmament, Ibrahim said Nigeria supported the right of countries to develop and use nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.

He said such applications should comply with international obligations and contribute to healthcare, agriculture, energy, water management and sustainable development.

“The choice before us is clear. Our collective security cannot continue to depend on weapons capable of destroying humanity,” he said.

Nigeria’s consistent position on nuclear weapons

Nigeria’s latest call for nuclear disarmament is consistent with its stated position against developing nuclear weapons while supporting the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Nairametrics reported in July 2025 that the Federal Government had ruled out any intention to develop nuclear weapons, with Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and cooperation with the CTBTO.

Nigeria has also previously called on nuclear-weapon states to accelerate the elimination of their arsenals.

In October 2020, Nairametrics reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari urged nuclear-weapon states to comply with their disarmament obligations and highlighted Nigeria’s role in the African Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone Treaty, also known as the Pelindaba Treaty.