Nigeria has ruled out any intention of developing nuclear weapons, emphasising that its national priorities remain addressing poverty and the effects of climate change across sub-Saharan Africa.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made this position clear on Monday, July 7, 2025, during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), Dr. Robert Floyd, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President).

According to Shettima, nuclear conflict offers no positive outcome, and the continent should channel its energy toward development challenges rather than military capabilities.

“The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban through collaboration with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO). He said Africa’s priority, at the moment, is to address its existential challenges of poverty and the effects of climate change, not the pursuit of nuclear weapons capability,” the statement read in part.

It further quoted Shettima as saying, “The outcome of any nuclear conflict is never a win-win situation; it is always the opposite. We are fighting poverty; we are fighting a war against the relationship between the economy and ecology in sub-Saharan Africa. We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons.”

The Vice President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), emphasising the country’s continued opposition to nuclear weapons testing.

He commended the CTBTO’s global network of 337 monitoring stations for its role in detecting nuclear activity and natural disasters, and expressed appreciation for the organisation’s vigilance in promoting global security.

More insights

Commending Nigeria’s role in the global non-proliferation effort, the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, Dr. Robert Floyd, praised the country’s leadership and consistent technical contributions through the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

He highlighted the importance of data provided by these agencies in monitoring environmental hazards and activities that threaten global stability.

Also present at the meeting were the Acting Chairman of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Engr. Anthony Ekedegwa, Director General of Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Dr. Yau Idris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed, and other senior government officials.

The statement noted that the visit further cemented Nigeria’s position as a key African voice in the global campaign against nuclear testing, while reaffirming its commitment to peace, environmental security, and sustainable development.