NNPC Group spends N111 billion on training, recruitment in 2025

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) spent N111.04 billion on training and recruitment in 2025, representing a 22.8% increase from the amount recorded in the previous year.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) spent N111.04 billion on training and recruitment in 2025, representing a 22.8% increase from the amount recorded in the previous year.

This is according to the company’s 2025 Annual Financial Report, which showed that training and recruitment costs increased by N20.65 billion from N90.39 billion in 2024 as seen by Nairametrics.

The expenditure was reported under the Group’s general and administrative expenses for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

NNPC staff allowances rise 23.8%

On a standalone company basis, NNPC recorded N56.75 billion in training and recruitment costs, almost double the N29.66 billion reported in 2024.

This represents a 91.3% year-on-year increase and an additional N27.09 billion spent on training and recruitment during the period.

NNPC’s financial statements also showed that short-term employee benefits increased to N782.76 billion in 2025, from N702.39 billion in 2024, representing an increase of about 11.4%.

A breakdown showed that staff allowances rose sharply to N468.18 billion, from N378.19 billion in 2024. This represents an increase of about N89.99 billion, or 23.8%, during the year.

Salaries and wages, however, declined slightly to N272.03 billion, from N275.72 billion in the previous year.

Staff welfare expenses also declined to N42.55 billion from N48.48 billion in 2024.

For NNPC Ltd on a standalone basis, short-term employee benefits stood at N270.70 billion, compared with N219.18 billion in 2024.

Staff allowances accounted for N140.02 billion, while salaries and wages stood at N104.45 billion. The company also spent N26.22 billion on staff welfare during the year.

NNPC administrative costs show mixed trend

Beyond employee-related costs, NNPC recorded several other significant general and administrative expenses during the year.

Security expenses declined by more than half to N129.12 billion, from N271.37 billion in 2024, while transport and travelling expenses increased to N114.81 billion, from N91.56 billion.

Insurance expenses rose to N89.29 billion from N49.86 billion, while repairs and maintenance declined to N55.73 billion from N167.08 billion.

NNPC also recorded N33.49 billion in rent and rates, N29.25 billion in local community development expenses and N17.66 billion in fuel and lubricants.

Entertainment expenses also declined to N11.44 billion from N30.34 billion, while bank charges increased to N9.16 billion from N6.99 billion.

The figures show contrasting movements across NNPC’s administrative cost structure, with higher expenditure on training, recruitment, staff allowances and insurance occurring alongside significant reductions in consultancy, security and maintenance expenses.

NNPC completed major recruitment exercise

The increase in training and recruitment expenditure comes after NNPC Limited completed a major recruitment exercise that began in July 2024 and extended into 2025.

In February 2025, Nairametrics reported that NNPC had concluded the exercise and was preparing to issue appointment letters to successful candidates. The recruitment covered graduate trainees and experienced professionals across areas including petroleum engineering, geosciences, finance, audit, information technology, legal and commercial operations.

The recruitment attracted significant interest, with 45,689 applicants participating in the Computer-Based Aptitude Test, which commenced in December 2024.