NNPC Limited has announced that it will soon begin issuing appointment letters to successful candidates after concluding its recruitment exercise.

This marks the conclusion of a highly regarded recruitment process, known for its fairness, transparency, and thoroughness.

NNPC Limited expressed its satisfaction with the recruitment process, which was described as one of the best in the country.

“NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country,” the company said in a statement.

The company confirmed that successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters soon. NNPC Limited also took the opportunity to thank all those who participated in the recruitment exercise.

“We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited,” the statement added.

Backstory

NNPC Limited’s recent recruitment drive, which began in July 2024, has attracted widespread attention as it opened up numerous opportunities for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals. The company is seeking to fill a variety of roles across different fields, aiming to bring in talented and motivated individuals to strengthen its workforce.

The available positions cover various departments, including Geosciences, Petroleum Engineering, Well Engineering, Operations Engineering, Commercial, Finance, Accounts, Audit, Taxation & Insurance, Information Technology, and Legal. Applicants are required to meet specific educational qualifications, which include:

Bachelor’s Degree in the First Class or Second Class Upper Division.

HND (Distinction).

Bachelor’s Degree in the Second-Class Lower Division with a completed Master’s Degree.

HND (Minimum of Upper Credit) with a completed Master’s Degree.

NNPC Limited has also opened applications for Graduate Trainees, allowing entry-level candidates to join the company.

The Computer-Based Aptitude Test, which is the first stage of the recruitment process started on December 7, 2024 had a total of 45,689 applicants are competing for various roles

About NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) is Nigeria’s primary energy company, overseeing the country’s oil and gas industry. Founded in 1977, NNPC is involved in all areas of the petroleum sector, including exploration, production, refining, and the marketing of petroleum products.

More than just an oil company, NNPC plays a critical role in Nigeria’s energy strategy, contributing significantly to the economy. The company works across multiple sectors, from upstream oil exploration to downstream distribution.

NNPC also focuses on enhancing its capacity for growth and sustainability, making it a key player in both the national and global energy markets.