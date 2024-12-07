The Computer-Based Aptitude Test for recruitment at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has begun today, December 7th, 2024, with 45,689 applicants competing for various positions within the company.

The announcement of this development was made on NNPC Limited’s official X page, stating that the recruitment exercise is an important step in filling vacancies across various departments of the energy company.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Mele Kyari, visited the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Centenary Resource Centre in Maitama, Abuja, to oversee the commencement of the test and ensure that it runs smoothly.

Recruitment process for various positions

According to Channels News, NNPCL is recruiting for multiple roles across different sectors within the company. The recruitment is aimed at filling vacancies that are critical to the company’s operations.

According to NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, ‘the recruitment is for various departments within the company, and interested applicants were instructed to visit the NNPC careers page for more information on the application process.’

This development, according to reports, follows an announcement made on July 25th, 2024, when NNPCL officially opened recruitment for new entrants. Applicants who meet the necessary qualifications were invited to apply, and the aptitude test marks the next stage in the recruitment process.

Ensuring a transparent and fair recruitment process

During his visit to the test center, GCEO Mele Kyari highlighted the importance of ensuring that the recruitment process is fair, transparent, and credible.

He assured the public that the process would be conducted with integrity and only the most qualified candidates would be selected for employment.

NNPCL also emphasized its commitment to inclusivity, noting that special provisions have been made to ensure that applicants with disabilities can take the test without facing any barriers.

The company has taken steps to ensure that all candidates, regardless of their background, have the same opportunity to compete for the available positions.

High number of applicants competing for roles

With 45,689 applicants competing for roles at NNPCL, the recruitment process is expected to be highly competitive.

The Computer-Based Aptitude Test is the first stage of the recruitment process, and successful candidates will move on to further stages.

The positions being filled are spread across various departments, and those selected will play important roles in the company’s operations moving forward.

NNPCL has made it clear that only the most qualified individuals will be selected from the pool of applicants. The aptitude test is just the beginning of what promises to be a transparent and fair selection process, and the results will determine who progresses to the next stages of recruitment.

Focus on equal opportunity

NNPCL has noted its role as an equal-opportunity employer, with provisions in place to accommodate all applicants.

Kyari’s visit to the test center underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and efficient recruitment process that is free from bias.

NNPCL’s recruitment process has been designed to be as transparent and fair as possible, with the goal of selecting the most qualified candidates for the available roles.

The company’s approach to the recruitment process is expected to set a strong foundation for the future, as it continues to grow and expand its operations.