The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has said that more than 110 million Nigerians have been issued the National Identification Number (NIN).

Coker disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the 6th National Identity Day themed, “Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) – Enabling Access to Services.”

At the end of 2023, NIMC’s data showed that the NIN enrolment figure stood at 104.16 million. This means that over six million Nigerians have been enrolled so far this year.

The NIMC DG noted that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has become vital to Nigeria’s economic development as it provides a framework that connects citizens to essential services, including social welfare, healthcare, education, and financial inclusion.

FG’s commitment to DPI

While noting that NIMC has been leading the transformation that led to the enrolment of over 110 million Nigerians for the NIN, Coker said:

“This achievement presents a unique opportunity for integrating the remaining two pillars of DPI – data exchange and payment – with foundational identity, facilitating effective development and adoption.”

Meanwhile, President Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to building a robust DPI that enables access to services for all Nigerians.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Federation, George Akume, at the National ID Day event, highlighted the significance of DPI in facilitating access to public and private services and driving economic development.

He stated that DPI was the backbone that enabled access to essential services, including healthcare, education, and financial inclusion.

“In today’s digital age, the ability to prove one’s identity is not merely a matter of convenience; it is a fundamental cornerstone of our socioeconomic progress.

“Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is the backbone that enables access to essential services, including healthcare, education, financial inclusion, and social welfare.

“It is through robust DPI that we can ensure every Nigerian, regardless of their background or location has the opportunity to participate fully in our nation’s growth and development,” he said.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of efficient digital identity systems in streamlining service delivery and ensuring government programmes reach those who need them most.

“Digital identity is a vital enabler of this vision, as it empowers individuals, facilitates economic transactions, and enhances transparency and accountability in governance. Harnessing a robust digital identity system, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

What you should know

Nigeria through the World Bank’s Digital Identity for National Development (ID4D) project is currently striving to register all its citizens in the NIN database.

This year, the country missed the deadline set by the World Bank to capture at least 148 million Nigerians by June 30. This led to the extension and restructuring of the project by the World Bank

According to the Bank, the extension was necessary to guarantee the complete disbursement of the $430 million pledged for the project by the financiers.

The project is being co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

With the restructuring of the project, the Bank said the closure has now been extended by two years to June 30, 2026.

It noted that the extension became necessary for the project to respond to the increasing demand for an inclusive and trusted digital ID system that will strengthen the transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of governance and the delivery of public services and programs.