The Federal Ministry of Education has commenced computer-based tests (CBT) for the appointment of new principals across the country’s Federal Unity Colleges.

Professor Tahir Mamman, Honourable Minister of Education, emphasized that the selection process is critical for filling leadership roles, as 293 candidates were carefully shortlisted for the exam.

The CBT is designed to ensure fairness and competence in choosing new principals for the schools.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s effort to enhance leadership standards and promote excellence in the nation’s secondary schools.

Ajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director of Senior Secondary School Education, stated, “The exam is necessary to fill the vacancies left by principals who have completed their six-year tenure.”

She noted that candidates from principal states were invited, and the SASCON International School in Abuja was selected as the venue for this year’s assessment, given its capacity and conducive environment for the candidates.

Abdulkadir expressed confidence in the professionalism of the participants, urging them to stay focused and adhere to the examination guidelines for a smooth process.

Udu Ali Lawrence, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), highlighted the importance of this initiative as part of the career path policy.

He explained that the examination aims to evaluate candidates’ leadership, management, and teaching competencies to ensure that they meet international standards.

“This is a key step in maintaining the global standards of school leadership in Nigeria,” he said.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education has officially released the admission list for Junior Secondary School One (JSS1) for the 2024/2025 academic year covering 115 Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria following the conclusion of the common entrance exam for primary school graduates.

The Federal Ministry of Education has denounced a fraudulent document claiming that the approved fees for Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) are N386,000.

According to the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, the document is fake and did not come from the Ministry.

Abdulkadir clarified that the highest fee paid by new students is N100,000, which covers boarding, uniforms, and textbooks, while tuition in all FUCs remains free.