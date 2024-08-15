The Federal Ministry of Education has officially announced the release of the admission list for Junior Secondary School One (JSS1) for the 2024/2025 academic year.

This was announced via its X platform. The list pertains to admissions across the 115 Federal Unity Colleges distributed across the country. This release follows the completion of the common entrance examination recently conducted for primary school graduates.

The publication of the admission list marks the end of the examination process and provides information on which candidates have been admitted to the Federal Unity Colleges.

In its announcement, the Ministry has instructed parents and guardians to verify their wards’ admission status by visiting the Ministry’s official website at [http://education.gov.ng](http://education.gov.ng). This website will offer the latest information regarding individual admissions.

More insights

For additional details or assistance, the Ministry has advised parents and guardians to contact the Federal Unity College which is the first choice of the ward.

This will help address specific questions or concerns about the admission process and any necessary actions that need to be taken.

The release of the admission list indicates the commencement of the new academic cycle.

Parents and guardians have therefore been advised to promptly confirm their children’s admission status and complete all required steps for the upcoming school year.

List of some of the Federal Unity Colleges

Among the Federal Unity Colleges included in the list are King’s College Lagos,

FCC Lagos, Queen’s College Lagos, FSTC Yaba, FTC Port Harcourt, FGGC Onitsha, FTC Enugu, FGGC Amuzu, FGC Jos, FGGC Bearing, FGC Rubochi, FSTC Orozo, FGC Keffi, FGGC Bauchi, FGC Maiduguri, FSTC Doma, FGGC Jalingo, FSTC Jalingo, and FSTC Biliri.