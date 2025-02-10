The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, has introduced a new set of guidelines to enhance the management and governance of Federal Unity Colleges.

These guidelines outline how School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) should operate and collaborate with various stakeholders to improve the quality of education.

The official unveiling took place at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, with key stakeholders in attendance, including the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa; the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad; and education commissioners from various states.

Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa emphasized the importance of a democratic approach to school administration in Federal Unity Colleges.

“We must embrace a collaborative framework that allows all key stakeholders—teachers, parents, students, and community representatives—to have an active role in shaping the management of our schools,” he said.

He further noted that the revised guidelines aim to enhance accountability and responsiveness within the school system.

What are SBMCs?

SBMCs are groups formed within schools that include teachers, parents, students, and community representatives. Their primary role is to oversee and contribute to the governance of schools, ensuring that they run effectively and address the specific needs of students and teachers. These committees create a link between schools and the communities they serve.

The Federal Ministry of Education updated the SBMC operational framework to ensure inclusive and democratic school management, allowing all stakeholders to have a voice in decision-making.

Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, described SBMCs as critical in addressing challenges within the education sector.

“School-Based Management Committees strengthen schools by addressing individual and collective needs, promoting a holistic approach to school governance, and fostering community-driven development,” she said.

She further emphasized that SBMCs play a crucial role in improving relationships among stakeholders and fostering stronger engagement between schools and their communities.

The reviewed guidelines are expected to:

Enhance school governance by creating a structure that allows for better decision-making.

Encourage community participation, ensuring that local stakeholders contribute to school improvements.

Address challenges faced by schools, such as infrastructure, funding, and academic performance.

Improve accountability, making sure that schools are managed transparently.

Stakeholder perspectives on the reviewed guidelines

The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Katsina State, Hajiya Zainab Musawa, expressed confidence in the impact of the revised framework, describing it as “timely and well-articulated.” She noted that the changes would enhance education quality and governance in Federal Unity Colleges.

Similarly, the Chairperson of the SBMC, Hajiya Modibbo Kawu, welcomed the development, stressing its potential to strengthen school management and ensure better collaboration between schools and their communities.

The reviewed guidelines align with the National Policy on Education, which prioritizes community-based management as a cornerstone for improving school governance.