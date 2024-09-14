Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, visited Maiduguri to announce a substantial donation aimed at supporting flood relief efforts in Borno State.

Dangote pledged N1 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help address the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods.

In addition, he committed a further N500 million directly to the Borno State Government, providing critical financial aid to bolster local recovery and rebuilding efforts.

This combined N1.5 billion donation is part of a broader effort to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the natural disaster, which has displaced thousands of residents and destroyed vital infrastructure in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

Dangote’s contribution is expected to be instrumental in addressing immediate humanitarian needs, including shelter, food, and medical assistance, while also supporting longer-term recovery efforts.

During his visit, Dangote stressed the need for collaborative action between government, corporate entities, and humanitarian organisations to tackle the overwhelming challenges posed by the floods. He urged Nigeria’s private sector to step up and join the relief efforts, noting that government resources alone would not be sufficient to fully address the scale of the disaster.

What he said

“Rebuilding after such a catastrophe requires a concerted effort from all of us. The government cannot do it alone, and we must all come together to support those who have lost so much,” Dangote said. “My heart goes out to the people of Maiduguri and Borno State, and I hope this contribution will help ease their suffering and assist in the recovery process.”

In response, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum expressed his deep gratitude for Dangote’s generous support, emphasising the critical role the funds will play in restoring normalcy to the affected communities. “We are truly thankful for Alhaji Dangote’s compassion and his quick response to our plight. This contribution will greatly aid our efforts to rebuild homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods,” Zulum remarked.

What to know

The donation follows a series of high-profile philanthropic initiatives by the Dangote Foundation, which has been actively involved in disaster relief, healthcare, and education across Nigeria. As one of Africa’s leading business figures, Dangote continues to leverage his wealth and influence to support the country’s most vulnerable populations in times of crisis.

This latest commitment to flood relief in Maiduguri underscores his broader vision of corporate responsibility, as he called on other business leaders to contribute meaningfully to national disaster recovery efforts. With the floodwaters still receding and the full extent of the damage yet to be fully assessed, the need for additional funding and resources remains urgent.

Dangote was accompanied by Nasarawa State Governor Engr Abdullahi Sule during his visit, further highlighting the collaborative approach needed to address the ongoing challenges in Borno State. As relief operations continue, the funds from Dangote and other potential donors are expected to make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the disaster, helping the region begin the long journey toward recovery and rebuilding.