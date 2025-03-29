The latest episode of Drinks and Mics is an absolute rollercoaster! The hosts, Ugodre Obichukwu, Tunji Andrews, and Arnold Dublin Green, are joined by the formidable Ijeoma Nwaogwugwu, an award-winning journalist and former MD/CEO of Arise TV, for an unfiltered take on Nigeria’s economic past, present, and future.

One hot topic that set the room ablaze was the legacy of Obasanjo’s economic team. Nwaogwugwu passionately argues that the former president’s lineup of technocrats, including Charles Soludo and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, set the bar high with debt relief, economic liberalization, and strategic reforms that Nigeria desperately needs today. But that’s not all, the hosts also took a deep dive into the $1 trillion GDP ambition, questioning whether Nigeria’s growth trajectory can support such a bold goal.

And then came the fireworks! From dissecting the legacy of Lehman Brothers and the impact of global economic crashes to discussing the prospects of Dangote Refinery and its potential to create jobs, the episode was packed with insights. They also explored the future of Nigerian EV cars, the role of blending plants in oil by-products, and the tantalizing prospect of NNPC listing on the NGX.

This episode is not just engaging – it’s essential listening for anyone tracking Nigeria’s economic journey.

Don’t miss this insightful and dynamic conversation! Watch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube and join the debate!