Lagos has been ranked the 6th best city in the world for nightlife in 2024, surpassing renowned cities such as Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Manchester in the United Kingdom.

This ranking was published by Time Out, a global magazine operating in 333 cities across 59 countries, and it highlights Lagos’ vibrant and dynamic nightlife scene, largely driven by its globally celebrated Afrobeats culture.

The survey, which gathered feedback from thousands of participants across various cities, evaluated both the quality and affordability of nightlife, with Lagos impressively scoring 80% for the quality of its nightlife offerings.

Additionally, the affordability of the city’s diverse nightlife scene stood out, earning a score of 48%, further emphasizing that locals and tourists alike can enjoy Lagos without breaking the bank.

“Lagos earned an 80 per cent quality score for its nightlife scene, and it’s not too expensive to locals either, scoring 48 per cent for affordability,” Time Out noted.

How Lagos stands among global nightlife hubs

Lagos ranked ahead of several well-known nightlife destinations such as Rotterdam, Manchester, Budapest, and Buenos Aires, further establishing itself as a global hub for entertainment.

However, the city trailed behind five other cities that led the rankings: Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Manila in the Philippines, Berlin in Germany, Guadalajara in Mexico, and Austin, Texas in the United States.

These cities have long-standing reputations for their rich nightlife offerings, making Lagos’ achievement even more significant.

Time Out Magazine highlighted that what makes Lagos’ nightlife so appealing is its blend of rich cultural history with modern and evolving entertainment options. Afrobeats, a genre rooted in Nigeria, continues to define the city’s music scene and has taken centre stage in clubs and events across the city.

The magazine also noted that Lagos’ nightlife venues, such as Freedom Park and The House on Victoria Island, have become synonymous with exciting events that cater to a wide array of tastes, from Sunday salsa nights and networking events to afro house club nights like Odyssey House.

More insights

Time Out magazine further noted that Lagos’ nightlife is a vibrant fusion of its cultural heritage and modern inclusivity, setting it apart from other global destinations.

The magazine highlighted the city’s recent celebration of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s 90th birthday, which featured cultural events and all-night live music performances at venues like Freedom Park.

These celebrations, according to Time Out, exemplify how Lagos seamlessly blends its rich culture with entertainment, creating a nightlife experience that is both dynamic and meaningful.