Beyond Limits has released the official post-event report on the second edition of DICE, its ecosystem mixer which was held on April 26, 2024, in Lagos.

The event attracted over 200 creative industry stakeholders, including content creators, actors, music executives, media personalities, creative entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

It also drew a healthy mix of the tech and business community, including founders, investors, and senior business leaders.

Centred around the burning topic of monetisation in the creative industry, the event featured panel discussions, short talks and conversations with prominent voices from the sector.

The comprehensive insights report (available for download at bit.ly/download-dicereport) underscores the immense growth potential of Africa’s creative economy, noting impressive collaborations, global recognition, and thought-provoking work produced by African creatives over the past decade.

It also includes eye-opening insights into the challenges and opportunities that characterise various segments of the creative economy, including film, fashion, digital content creation, dance and theatre. It highlights the emerging trends that are shaping future outcomes and captures expert tips from top content creators like Winifred Nwania on how to leverage the industry’s potential.

A section of the report featuring the Honourable Minister for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa explores the role of policy and collaboration in driving growth in the creative industry, and how stakeholders can collectively unlock the revenue potential of Africa’s creative sector.

Additionally, it reviews the impact of technology on the rapidly growing industry—drawing from remarks by Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media—and how it can strengthen the path to monetisation for creatives. Seasoned business leaders such as Tega Oghenejobo, Chief Operating Officer at Mavin Records; Kola Oyeneyin, CEO of Opportunik Global Fund; and Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube, also pinpoint several key issues affecting the creative industry, such as capital, accessibility to global markets, disparity in earnings, and best practices for operating within the space.

DICE was designed as a platform to facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among members of the ecosystem, and judging by the success of the second edition, it continues to live up to that promise.

The founder of Beyond Limits, Dr Juliet Ehimuan, shared her thoughts on the relevance of the report, saying: “Africa is making its mark on the global radar, and it is truly an exciting time. Despite these developments, however, the creative sector contributes just 2.5% to GDP. There’s clearly a lot of potential growth. How can we enable more commercial success in the creative space? How can businesses leverage creative content for brand growth? What role can technology play? These are the questions that we set out to answer in this report.”

The discussions at DICE 2.0 presented the necessary steps for fostering collective progress within Africa’s creative and startup ecosystems. This report not only captures the key learnings from the different conversations but also offers practical takeaways for creatives, investors, policymakers, ecosystem advocates, and other stakeholders.

Beyond Limits remains committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth within Africa’s vibrant ecosystem. DICE has set the stage for future editions that promise to be even more impactful, driving positive change across the continent’s tech, creative, and business sectors.

The report is available for download at bit.ly/download-dicereport.

